Does Andhra King Taluka have the same story as Shah Rukh Khan's Fan? Ram Pothineni responds

Actor Ram Pothineni is busy promoting his upcoming film Andhra King Taluka. In an interaction with host Sreemukhi and his co-star Bhagyashri Borse, the actor addressed the buzz that the film has a story similar to Shah Rukh Khan’s 2016 film Fan. Here’s what he said about the film’s tagline, too. Ram Pothineni denied that his film Andhra King Taluka with Bhagyashri Borse is similar to Shah Rukh Khan's Fan.

Ram Pothineni addresses comparisons to Fan

Ram stated that Andhra King Thaluka’s tagline is the first reason people assumed it would have a story similar to fan. He said, “When the tagline of Andhra King Taluka was revealed as ‘biopic of a fan,’ many thought it was a reference to Shah Rukh Khan’s film, Fan. But none of the films which had a fan explored this relationship. Either they have been made a villain or they have explored a friendship.”

He then claimed that his upcoming film explores the relationship between a fan and a star in all its glory, instead of villainising anyone. Ram said, “No one explored purely the relationship between a star and a fan, which is one of the most beautiful relationships. And it’s misunderstood by everybody; it’s unconditional love. What is a greater love than doing something for someone who doesn’t know you exist?”

Why people think Andhra King Thaluka is similar to Fan

Andhra King Thaluka is directed by Mahesh Babu Pachigolla. It stars Ram Pothineni, Nimma Upendra, Bhagyashri Borse, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma and Rahul Ramakrishna. The film’s promotions have all hinted at a tale of a man, played by Ram, who is obsessed with a star, unaware of his existence, played by Upendra. At one point in the trailer, he’s even mocked for it. It is releasing in theatres on November 28.

Maneesh Sharma’s fan saw Shah Rukh play both the star and the crazed fan. It also tells the story of a man obsessed with a movie star. But when the star turns him down, he decides to take revenge.