Rana Daggubati joins hands with makers of Baahubali to back Ram Pothineni's next film

Popular Telugu star Ram Pothineni is currently awaiting the release of his new film Andhra King Taluka, which also has Kannada superstar Upendra in a key role. It has been a while since Ram has had a hit, and he has now pinned a lot of hopes on the Mahesh Babu P directed film. Rana Daggubati will present Ram Pothineni's next

As exciting as Andhra King Taluka is for Ram, he’s also signed a new film with a debutant director Kishore that is being backed by Arka Media Works, the banner behind Baahubali, with popular actor Rana Daggubati presenting it in theatres. The project has been locked and will be announced soon.

Ram Pothineni was not the first choice for the role

Interestingly, not long ago, it was heard that Kishore’s film would have Naga Chaitanya in the lead, and pre-production had begun. A source close to the film has revealed to us that Naga Chaitanya decided against being a part of the film for reasons best known to him. The makers then approached Ram Pothineni, and he okayed the film right away.

Rana Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya are cousins and were quite excited about collaborating on the film, but sadly, the latter has walked out. On the other hand, Ram Pothineni is thrilled to work on a biggie that the makers of Baahubali are associated with. Director Kishore makes his debut with this film and has worked hard on the project for a long time now.

Though things have been delayed, with Ram Pothineni joining the project, things will soon take shape. As of now, Naga Chaitanya is busy working on his new film that is being directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, who last made Virupaksha with Sai Dharam Tej. More details about this project will be out soon.