Bhagyashri Borse says Rana Daggubati was ‘not sure’ of her casting in Kaantha alongside Dulquer Salmaan for this reason

Kaantha, starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead, is one of the most-awaited films of the year. The period drama marks the Tamil debut of Bhagyashri Borse, who was last seen in the Vijay Deverakonda film Kingdom. At a pre-release event of Kaantha in Kochi, Bhagyashri opened up about shooting the film and revealed that Rana Daggubati was ‘not sure’ of her casting in the film. Bhagyashri Borse talked about shooting Kaantha and being cast in the film.

What Bhagyashri said

At the event, when Bhagyashri was asked about her experience shooting the film, the actor shared, “First day of going to Chennai for my look test, actually Rana garu was not sure of me. So he was like, 'The girl looks good, but I'm not sure she knows how to act.' But Selvamani Selvaraj (the director of the film) was very confident so I came and I entered in a nice dress and Rana garu was like, ‘Nope! Not happening!’”

She added, “Then after the dress change, Selvamani made me into Kumari and after the look tests and dialogues, all of them were very happy and confident that I am Kumari. So thank you Rana!”

Rana, who looked mildly surprised at Bhagyashri's answer, replied jokingly in Telugu, “I don't understand why I'm always made out to be the villain.”

About Kaantha

Dulquer Salmaan plays the role of T. K. Mahadevan in Kaantha, which is set against the backdrop of 1950s Madras. Alongside Dulquer and Bhagyashri, the film also stars Samuthirakani, Rana Daggubati, and Ravindra Vijay. The film explores the strained relationship between a legendary Tamil director, Ayya, and the movie star he helped achieve fame, Chandran.

The film’s release was initially scheduled for September 12, but it was postponed to allow Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra, which was released on August 28 to continue its successful run. It will now release on November 14.