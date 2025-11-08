Ram Charan beats Shah Rukh Khan, Allu Arjun with Chikiri Chikiri song from Peddi; here's how

The song Chikiri Chikiri from Buchi Babu Sana’s Peddi was released on Friday. Within 24 hours, the song, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, has garnered a collective 46 million views across all languages in which it has been released. Ram managed to beat Shah Rukh Khan and Allu Arjun with his song; here’s how. Shah Rukh Khan's Zinda Banda and Allu Arjun's Kissik record have been broken by Ram Charan's Chikiri Chikiri.

Chikiri Chikiri becomes most-viewed Indian song in 24 hours

Chikiri Chikiri, composed by AR Rahman and featuring vocals by Mohit Chauhan or AR Ameen, depending on the language, has garnered a collective 46 million views across all languages of release. This makes it not just one of the most-viewed and liked music tracks of the year, but also the most-viewed Indian song in 24 hours.

Team Peddi announced the same on their social media, writing, “MOST VIEWED SONG IN INDIAN CINEMA - #ChikiriChikiri. Mega Power Star @AlwaysRamCharan - @BuchiBabuSana - @arrahman. This trio has set a NEW RECORD IN INDIAN CINEMA. #Peddi First Single #ChikiriChikiri is a sensation all over.”

Most-viewed songs in 24 hours in Indian cinema

In 2023, when Zinda Banda from Shah Rukh’s Jawan was released, the song took the cake as the most-viewed song in 24 hours. It hit 46 million views in the first day, with Red Chillies Entertainment announcing it on social media and writing, “Taking the internet by storm! Thank you for all the love.” The song was also released in multiple South Indian languages, as well as Hindi, much like Chikiri Chikiri. In 2024, Sreeleela’s Kissik from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule came a close second when it garnered 42 million views in multiple languages in 24 hours. It became the highest record for a South Indian film, now broken by Peddi.

About Peddi

Peddi is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and has music by AR Rahman. It will be released in theatres on 27 March 2026. Ram and Janhvi star in it alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu.