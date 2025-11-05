Shah Rukh Khan has a witty reply to Shashi Tharoor's 'child star' comment; wants Akshay Kumar to teach him this

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has thanked Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Shashi Tharoor, Kajol, Kamal Haasan, Shatrughan Sinha, and Mohanlal, among others, for their heartfelt birthday wishes. Shah Rukh celebrated his 60th birthday on Sunday. Shah Rukh Khan reacted to Shashi Tharoor and Akshay Kumar's tweets.

Shah Rukh Khan responds to birthday wishes

The actor, reacting to Anupam Kher's video, hinted at working on a film together. "Thank u @AnupamPKher for the heartfelt video. Big hugs and lots of love to you always. Some of the fondest memories in my journey of films are with you. I hold you in the highest regard. Love u. (And yes, we must find ways to spend more time… maybe a film would be nice)," he wrote.

Shah Rukh also teased Akshay Kumar to teach him how to wake up early in the morning. "Thank u, Akki, for singing Happy Birthday to me… you’ve taught me the secret to looking good and thinking smart. Ab Khiladi ki taraah jaldi uthna bhi sikhaade (Now teach me how to wake up early like a Khiladi). Ha ha," wrote the actor responding to Akshay's tweet.

Shah Rukh has a witty response to Shashi Tharoor

Replying to Shashi Tharoor, who in a witty tweet compared the actor's youthful appearance to The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Shah Rukh said the politician will be around to see him play the child star. "Thank u… Although I’m sure you will be around to see me playing the 'child star'… and I will copy your hairstyle then. Ha ha..," Shah Rukh joked.

Shah Rukh also reacted to Mohanlal's tweet.

Shah Rukh also reacted to Kajol's tweet about not counting candles on his birthday. He wrote, "Took your advice… didn’t count the candles. In fact, didn’t even put them. Ha ha.. love you too much!" Reacting to Mohanlal's tweet, he said, "Thank you, was lovely to see you and your wife at the awards. Still need to catch up one evening, will make it happen soon."

The actor reacted to Shatrughan Sinha's tweet.

What Shah Rukh told Shatrughan Sinha, Kamal Haasan

The actor reacted to Shatrughan Sinha's tweet and wrote, "Shukriya Shatrugan ji… I can write paragraphs of praise about you, but I know you will ask me to be 'khamosh (quiet)' if I go overboard… thank you." Shah Rukh also responded to Kamal Haasan's "King who never needed a crown" comment. He said, "Thank you, sir. A lot of what I’ve learnt, I’ve learnt from you. You are always an inspiration."

Shah Rukh's next film

Fans will see Shah Rukh next in King. The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film will release in 2026. Apart from Shah Rukh, the film also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma, among others.