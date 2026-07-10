Boney Kapoor thanks PM Narendra Modi for heartfelt wedding wishes to newlyweds Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar recently wrapped their wedding celebrations. The couple tied the knot on July 6. Her father, producer Boney Kapoor has now shared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a warm congratulatory letter for the newlyweds. Sharing the message on social media, Boney said the Prime Minister's thoughtful wishes meant a great deal to the family and made the happy occasion even more special. PM Modi sends blessings to the newlyweds Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar.

PM Modi sends blessings to the newlyweds In his message, the Prime Minister thanked the Kapoor family for inviting him to the wedding and wished the newlyweds a lifetime of happiness. He also hoped their journey together would be filled with love, understanding and many joyful moments.

Reacting to the warm gesture, Boney Kapoor thanked the Prime Minister and said the message meant a lot to the family. He wrote, “Heartfelt gratitude to our inspirational and Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi@narendramodi ji for your warmest wishes and altruistic blessings to Anshula and Rohan on their auspicious wedding.”

“Your benevolent blessings have made this joyous occasion even more memorable for the couple and the entire Kapoor Family. We are overwhelmed with gratitude and touched by your kindness and very humbly thank you for your personal affectionate blessings Sir,” he added.