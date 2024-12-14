Chiranjeevi's wife Surekha gives Allu Arjun a tight hug; doesn't let go of his hand after he returns home from jail

After his arrest on Friday, Allu Arjun was released from Chanchalguda Jail on Saturday morning after the Telangana High Court granted him an interim bail for 4 weeks. His family and loved ones have been turning up at his Jubilee Hills home in support. Chiranjeevi’s wife, Surekha, seemed emotional as she hugged her nephew tight after his release from jail. (Also Read: Relieved Allu Aravind breathes a sigh of relief after son Allu Arjun returns home from jail; says this. Watch) Chiranjeevi's wife Surekha looked emotional to see Allu Arjun out of jail.

Surekha hugs Allu Arjun

In videos taken by the press, Surekha can be seen reaching out her arms to hug Arjun as soon as she sees him. Her brother Aravind, Arjun’s father, looks on with a bright smile. She holds Arjun close even as she speaks to him and her brother. After they chat, she hugs him again and holds his hand, seemingly unwilling to let go of him. Arjun even kisses her hand and head tenderly before director Sukumar holds her hand and joins their conversation.

Chiranjeevi was spotted arriving at Arjun’s home on Friday afternoon after the Chikkadapally police in Hyderabad arrested him. He looked worried as he headed in with his wife to support the family in their time of need. Since Arjun was released on bail, numerous celebrities have visited him, including Nimma Upendra, Rana Daggubati, Naga Chaitanya, Vijay Deverakonda, and Anand Deverakonda. Producers SKN, Bunny Vas, Naga Vamsi, Dil Raju, Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Kumar have constantly been by Aravind’s side since the arrest.

What happened

When Pushpa 2: The Rule premiered on December 4, Arjun visited Sandhya Theatre at RTC X Roads with his wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, and co-star Rashmika Mandanna. His visit caused chaos among hundreds of fans, leading to a stampede-like situation. A woman named Revathi lost her life while her young son has been hospitalised in critical condition.

On December 13, Arjun was arrested by the police and produced in court. While the Nampally Court sent him to a 14-day judicial remand, the Telangana High Court gave him a 4-week interim bail. The actor was kept overnight in jail due to a reported error in his bail copy and was released on Saturday morning.