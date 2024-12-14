Relieved Allu Aravind breathes a sigh of relief after son Allu Arjun returns home from jail; says this. Watch

The Chikkadapally police arrested Allu Arjun on Friday morning. Despite receiving a 4-week interim bail from the Telangana High Court, he was kept at the Chanchalguda Jail overnight and released on Saturday morning due to a technical error. His father, Allu Aravind, addressed the press at their Jubilee Hills residence after his release. (Also Read: Allu Arjun says Sandhya Theatre fan death 'unfortunate' but 'has no connection to me': It was totally out of our control) Allu Aravind was thankful to the press for supporting his son Allu Arjun in the ordeal.

Allu Aravind talks to the press

Since Arjun’s arrest, this is the first time Aravind has spoken to the press. Addressing the reporters gathered there, he said, “Because national media is here, I want to thank all the media throughout the country who has given extraordinary support to Mr Bunny during his film’s (Pushpa 2: The Rule) success and during yesterday’s events. I, particularly, bow to the media for the support you have given. Thank you very much.”

He also looked relieved to finally have his son back home. On Friday evening, the producer was spotted at the Chanchalaguda Jail waiting for his son to be released. Seemingly impatient due to the delay in giving him bail, he booked a cab and left home, looking disappointed. He also tried to ride with Arjun in the police vehicle during his arrest but was urged not to by the police and his son.

Allu Arjun denies direct connection in case

Before Aravind spoke to the press, Arjun also held a short press meet with the reporters present at his home. He said, “We're extremely sorry for the family, and I will personally be there to support them in whatever way. It's purely accidental.”

He reiterated that he was inside the theatre when the incident took place, “I was inside the theatre watching a movie with my family, and the accident happened outside. It is truly of no direct connection to me, truly accidental, purely unintentional. My love is with the family, and I'll be there in whatever way possible.”

Arjun spoke about how he has been visiting Sandhya Theatre at RTC X Roads for 20 years now and how such an incident has never happened. “It's truly unfortunate. It was an accident, and we're extremely sorry for what has happened. But it was totally out of control,” he said. He refused to answer further questions related to the case and his arrest.

Numerous celebrities like Nimma Upendra, Naga Chaitanya, Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, Anand Deverakonda, and Sukumar visited Arjun’s home to offer him support.

What happened

Arjun was arrested in connection to a fan's death at Sandhya Theatre on December 4 during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Numerous fans attended the premiere, and his visit resulted in a stampede-like situation, resulting in one death and the hospitalisation of another. The actor has since issued an apology and promised to help the victim’s family in any way he can.