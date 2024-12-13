Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 9: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna film clocks around 758 crore

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 9: Sukumar’s Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahash Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule completed 9 days of release. According to Sacnilk.com, the film collected ₹____ crore in India on its second Friday. (Also Read: Allu Arjun fans celebrate after actor is granted interim bail in Pushpa 2 stampede case) Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 9: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna play the main leads in Pushpa 2: The Rule.(ANI)

Pushpa 2: The Rule box office collection

The website reports that the film brought in around ₹32.63 crore net on its second Friday, taking the 9-day total to approximately ₹758.93 crore net in India. The film’s first-week collection stands at ₹725.8 core, making ₹10.65 crore during its premiere and ₹164.25 crore on its opening day. The film saw a dip in collections on its first Friday, making ₹93.8 crore, but it perked up in the weekend, collecting ₹119.25 crore and ₹141.05 crore on Saturday and Sunday. Through the week, the film made ₹64.45 crore, ₹51.55 crore, ₹43.35 crore, and ₹37.45 crore.

Allu Arjun arrested on Friday

During the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, Arjun, Rashmika and the rest of the film’s team decided to watch it with fans. However, hundreds of fans crowding the theatre resulted in a stampede-like situation.

One fan died while her son was hospitalised in a critical condition. On Friday, the police arrested Arjun for death, alleging he had not given prior intimation to the police about the arrest. However, a leaked letter shows that the management had intimated the police and requested bandobast.

The Telangana High Court granted Arjun a 4-week interim bail on Friday evening after the Nampally Court sent him to a 14-day judicial remand. Since then, numerous celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Nani, Rashmika, Ram Gopal Varma, Vivek Oberoi, Nithiin, Sharwanand, Sundeep Kishan. Adivi Sesh, Rahul Ramakrishna and others spoke out against the arrest.