'Justice done': Allu Arjun fans celebrate after actor is granted interim bail in Pushpa 2 stampede case

From Nani to Varun Dhawan, many celebrities came out in support of Allu Arjun after he was arrested in connection to the death of a woman in a stampede at Pushpa 2 The Rule premiere. After the Telangana High Court granted the actor interim bail on Friday evening, fans took a sigh of relief. Fans react as Allu Arjun gets interim bail in Pushpa 2 The Rule stampede tragedy case.

Allu Arjun fans celebrate as actor gets interim bail

Allu Arjun's fans gathered in large numbers outside the Chikkadpally police station after the actor was arrested. As HC granted interim bail to the actor, fans celebrated both on the roads and online. One of the fans lauded the judge's words and wrote, "Salute to the judge." On Reddit, one fan wrote, "Exactly, the judge was right, just because he is an actor doesn't mean he needs to be made an example."

One of the X users commented, "Finally some justice done." Another commented, "Thanks for all the prayers and everyone who stood by us AArmy. Pushpa is back." Another comment read, "Finally truth prevails." Another commented, "Thanks for the good news. Time to celebrate."

What High Court said

Allu Arjun was arrested on Friday on the complaint of the husband of a woman who died in a stampede at the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. A large crowd had gathered to watch the actor there who was attending the premiere last week. Arjun had filed a plea to quash the FIR against him in High Court even before the arrest. The Telangana HC granted him interim bail. Bar and Bench quoted the judge as saying, "Is he responsible for the tragedy that happened? What knowledge he have? He has taken permission. Whether a person is responsible for the incident - can he even undergo just for a day also, (just because) he is an actor? Because he is an actor, he cannot be deprived of his rights. As a citizen of this earth, he too has the right to life and liberty. We will grant interim bail for a certain period, and let them avail appropriate remedies meanwhile."

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 co-star Rashmika Mandanna also backed Allu Arjun and penned a note after his arrest. The actor wrote on Instagram, "I can't believe what I am seeing right now...The incident that happened was an unfortunate and deeply saddening incident. However, it is disheartening to see everything being blamed on a single individual. This situation is both unbelievable and heartbreaking."