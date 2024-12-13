Chiranjeevi visits Allu Arjun's home with wife Surekha after his arrest for fan death during Pushpa 2 premiere. Watch

Actor Chiranjeevi was spotted visiting his nephew, actor Allu Arjun’s home after his arrest on Friday. The actor and his wife Surekha looked troubled as they were clicked entering Arjun’s home in Jubilee Hills. (Also Read: Allu Arjun arrest: Fans gather outside police station; internet split between concern and thinking it's PR for Pushpa 2) Chiranjeevi visited Allu Arjun's home instead of the police station after his arrest so as not to escalate the situation.

Chiranjeevi visits Allu Arjun’s home

After the news of Arjun’s arrest broke and he was taken into custody by the Chikkadapally police, Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha were clicked visiting their nephew’s home. The actor looked concerned as he walked in, briefly looking at the press gathered there, before heading in. He will not be visiting Arjun at the police station, confirms a source close to the actor to Hindustan Times. This is to avoid escalating the situation further, given that Arjun’s fans are gathered outside the police station.

What happened

On Friday, Arjun was arrested by the police in connection to a fan death during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The arrest occurred two days after the actor petitioned the Telangana High Court to quash the FIR against him filed by the police. In videos and pictures posted on X (formerly Twitter), the actor can be seen telling the police they were wrong to barge into his home and go up to his bedroom, too. His wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, brother Allu Sirish and father, producer Allu Aravind, were with him at the time of the arrest.

Why was Allu Arjun arrested?

On December 4, Arjun visited Sandhya Theatre to watch his latest release, Pushpa 2: The Rule, with his wife Sneha and co-star Rashmika Mandanna. The situation got out of control after his visit, resulting in the death of a fan and the hospitalisation of a young boy. The police claim that they were not intimated of Arjun’s visit to the theatre and have filed cases against the actor and the theatre management. Four arrests have been made in the case so far.