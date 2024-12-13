Ram Gopal Varma, Vivek Oberoi react to Allu Arjun's arrest for fan death: ‘Would politicians be arrested?’

Allu Arjun has seen support pouring in from the film industry and fans after he was arrested on Friday, December 13, for the death of a fan during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Ram Gopal Varma and Vivek Oberoi are the latest to question how the actor could be held culpable for the death. (Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna calls Pushpa 2 The Rule co-star Allu Arjun's arrest ‘heartbreaking’: ‘I can't believe what I'm seeing’) Police on Friday arrested Allu Arjun in connection with the death of a woman during the premiere of his latest movie Pushpa 2: The Rule.(PTI)

Ram Gopal Varma, Vivek Oberoi on Allu Arjun’s arrest

RGV penned a note in Telugu on X (formerly Twitter), giving his take on the case involving Arjun. He wrote, “@alluarjun My 4 relevant questions to the authorities regarding the case. 1. Will gods be arrested when devotees die during pushkaralu, brahmotsavalu (religious occasions)? 2. Will politicians be arrested when people die during election campaigns? 3. Will heroes and heroines be arrested if someone dies during pre-release events? 4. It’s the police and organiser’s job to take care of safety protocols, how will actors and politicians do it?”

Vivek also penned a long note supporting Arjun, writing that he has known the actor’s family for decades, “While any loss of life is painful and should be avoided, is it fair to arrest Allu Arjun for his mishap? We all love our fans dearly. I’ve known Allu and his wonderful family for decades. They are law-abiding citizens who are always been patriotic and socially responsible. I personally know what a wonderful human being Allu is, and I’m sure he was deeply saddened by the tragic news.”

He went on to question, much like RGV, if political leaders would be arrested if such an incident happened at a campaign rally. Vivek also batted for a ‘permanent solution to avoid such pain’ ending his note with, “Bunny, we know and love you for the gentleman you are off-screen, my brother. Praying for you and for the life lost.”

Actors like Varun Dhawan, Nani, Rashmika Mandanna, Nithiin, Sharwanand, Sundeep Kishan. Adivi Sesh, Rahul Ramakrishna and others also spoke out against Arjun’s arrest.

What happened

On December 4, Arjun visited Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad with Pushpa 2: The Rule co-star Rashmika Mandanna and his wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, for the premiere of his film. His visit caused hundreds of fans to arrive at the theatre, which resulted in a stampede-like situation that got out of hand.

It led to the death of a woman and hospitalisation of her son. The police have since filed an FIR against Arjun and the theatre's management, arresting them. On Friday, the Telangana High Court granted Arjun a 4-week interim bail after the Nampally Court sent him to a 14-day judicial remand.