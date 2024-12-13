Menu Explore
Varun Dhawan on Allu Arjun's arrest: Incident is painful but can't blame one person for it

PTI |
Dec 13, 2024 04:45 PM IST

Jaipur, An actor is not in charge of safety protocols and can't be blamed for an unfortunate incident, Bollywood star Varun Dhawan said on Friday, hours after Telugu superstar Allu Arjun was arrested in connection with a woman's death at a promotional event of his latest movie.

Arjun was taken into custody amid tight security from his residence and taken to Chikkadpally police station in a police vehicle.

A 35-year-old woman died and her eight-year-old son has been hospitalised in the incident which took place on December 4 night when a large number of fans thronged the Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad to have a glimpse of the actor.

Dhawan was asked about Arjun's arrest at the promotional event of his upcoming movie "Baby John".

"Safety protocols are not something that an actor can take on himself. We can tell people around us," Dhawan told reporters.

He gave the example of movie theatre chain Cinepolis and said the company has made good arrangements for the film's promotional event.

"We are grateful to them for that. And the incident that took place is very painful. I feel very sorry and send my condolences. But at the same time, you can't blame one person for this," he added.

The city police have registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under sections 105 and 118 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint lodged by the deceased woman's family.

Arjun on December 11 approached the Telangana High Court seeking to quash the FIR registered against him in connection with the death of a woman.

After the formal arrest, Arjun was taken to state-run Gandhi Hospital for medical tests.

A senior police official told mediapersons that he will be produced in a local court.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

