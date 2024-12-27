Fans ‘in tears’ on seeing Ram Charan worried about hurting Jr NTR in RRR Behind and Beyond. Watch

The behind-the-scenes documentary RRR: Behind & Beyond, about the making of SS Rajamouli’s 2022 Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer, was released on Netflix on December 27. And there’s one moment between the lead actors that seems to have caught everyone’s attention. (Also Read: Pushpa 2 director Sukumar reviews Ram Charan's Game Changer: ‘He will get a National Award for the performance’) Ram Charan whips Jr NTR in a scene from RRR.

Worried Ram Charan hugs Jr NTR

An important moment in the film shows Ram’s character, Rama Raju, an Indian Imperial Police officer, whipping Jr NTR’s Gond tribe character, Bheem, publicly. While in the film, he does the deed with a spiked whip as Bheem sings the now-famous song, Komaram Bheemudo; in reality, the documentary shows him pretending to whip Jr NTR with a prop. However, the force with which the prop hits Jr NTR’s chest seems to worry Ram, who hugs his co-star as soon as the scene is done. Jr NTR even shakes his head, assuring him he’s fine.

Fans were thrilled to see their camaraderie, with one fan sharing the clip on X (formerly Twitter) and writing, “Korada NTR Ki Gettiga Tagilindemo Ani Charan Vachi NTR Ni (hug emoji) Chesukovadam (Ram Charan hugged Jr NTR worried that the whip hurt him).” Another wrote, “Asalu me eddari bonding nijam while I'm watching this... my eyes filled with tears. Love you both @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999. Meru eddaru yepudu elane vundali anna. (I feel the truth in your bond as I watch this..my eyes filled with tears. Love you both. May you always stay the same.)”

Others also pointed out how worried Ram got for Jr NTR even if he was whipping him with a prop. One fan wrote, “Ee video trailer ki mundhe making video lo vadhili unte verela undevi dymanics! But e episode reveal avvodhani cheyyaledhu anukunta..Promotional Events lo emotional ga okari gurinchi okaru endhuku mattadukunnaro arthamavthondhi..Pure Brotherly Bond. (I think they did not reveal this moment before so as not to reveal the story. I understand now why they were so emotional with each other during promotional events)”

Fans also made videos calling them ‘cute’, and one fan even made an edit, taking moments from the documentary and adding an audio highlight their camaraderie.

About RRR: Behind & Beyond

RRR is considered one of the best Indian films made in 2022, and the song Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravaani, won an Oscar and a Golden Globe. The documentary RRR: Behind & Beyond delves into how some of the iconic scenes in the film were shot.

Rajamouli’s next film with Mahesh Babu has yet to go on floors. Jr NTR is shooting for a film with Prashanth Neel and Ram’s Game Changer, directed by Shankar, will be released in theatres on January 10.