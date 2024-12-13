Ram Charan blesses Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, SS Rajamouli poses with newlywed couple in unseen pics

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala recently tied the knot in Hyderabad. Now, several unseen photos from their wedding day have emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala are newly married couple goals at Aaliyah Kashyap's wedding. Watch) Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli with Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Unseen pics from Chaitanya and Sobhita's wedding

In a picture, Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are seen smiling as they bow their heads and fold their hands. Ram Charan stands in front of them, smiling as he blesses them. For the event, Ram wears a black kurta and matching pyjamas.

Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Rajamouli attend event

Another picture shows Chiranjeevi standing with Nagarjuna as he folds his hands. Both of them smile. A photo showed the newlywed couple with their family members. SS Rajamouli and his wife, Rama Rajamouli, also joined them. Rajamouli was dressed in a black T-shirt and beige pants. Rama wore a green and white saree.

About Chaitanya and Sobhita

Chaitanya and Sobhita got married on December 4 in a traditional Telugu wedding ceremony. It was held at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad in the presence of close friends and family members.

The wedding was a display of Telugu traditions, with rituals performed under the guidance of elders. The festive atmosphere was enriched by heartfelt blessings from family and friends who gathered to witness this significant moment. The event also saw the presence of many celebrities.

For the special occasion, Sobhita opted for a gold Kanjivaram silk saree with real gold zari, honouring her cultural roots. She elevated her look with temple jewellery. Chaitanya also looked handsome in a traditional white outfit.

More about Chaitanya and Sobhita

A few days after the wedding, Chaitanay and Sobhita stepped out to seek blessings at the Srisailam temple in Andhra Pradesh. They were decked up in ethnic attire. Chaitanya's father, Nagarjuna, accompanied the newlyweds to the temple. While Naga was dressed in a traditional white pancha, Sobhita opted for a yellow saree.

Chaitanya was previously married to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021. He confirmed his relationship with Sobhita in August this year, by sharing photos of their engagement ceremony.