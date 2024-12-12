Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala are newly married couple goals at Aaliyah Kashyap's wedding. Watch

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala hadn't even gotten over their own wedding festivities yet, as they attended the wedding of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap in Mumbai on Wednesday. Days after tying the knot in Hyderabad, they showed up for Aaliyah's wedding, given Sobhita's close equation with her father. (Also Read: Aaliyah Kashyap, Shane Gregoire share dreamy wedding pictures; groom tears up as bride walks down the aisle) Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya attend Aaliyah Kashyap's wedding.

Chaitanya, Sobhita at Aaliyah's wedding

A paparazzo handle shared a video on Wednesday evening from the red carpet of Aaliyah's wedding. Sobhita and Chaitanya gave couple goals as they smiled and posed together for the paparazzi. This marked their maiden red carpet appearance as a couple. While Sobhita wore a shimmery salvar suit with her hair tied in a bun, Chaitanya looked dapper in a black bandhgala.

Although it had hardly been a week since the two tied the knot in Hyderabad on December 4, Sobhita and Chaitanya ensured they made it to Aaliyah's wedding, given her father's close equation with Sobhita. Anurag gave Sobhita her big break with his 2016 crime thriller Raman Raghav 2.0. Later, she also headlined his segment in Netflix India's 2020 horror anthology Ghost Stories. Sobhita also played the female lead in Geetu Mohandas' 2019 Malayalam action thriller Moothon, which was co-produced by Anurag.

Sobhita and Aaliyah's nuptials

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala on Wednesday solemnised their relationship via a traditional Telugu wedding ceremony on December 4. The ceremony was held at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad in the presence of close friends and family members. For the special occasion, Sobhita opted for a gold Kanjivaram silk saree with real gold zari, honouring her cultural roots. She elevated her look with temple jewellery. Chaitanya also looked handsome in a traditional white outfit. They made their first public appearance as a married couple when they stepped out to seek blessings at the Srisailam temple in Andhra Pradesh on the morning of December 6.

Meanwhile, Aaliyah Kashyap married her longtime partner Shane Gregoire in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony in Mumbai on Wednesday. The couple looked stunning as they exchanged vows in front of close family and friends. Aaliyah and Shane got engaged in a private ceremony in Mumbai last year, announcing the news on Instagram in May 2023.

On the work front, Sobhita was last seen in Love, Sitara. Chaitanya will next star in Thandel.