Aaliyah Kashyap, Shane Gregoire share dreamy wedding pictures; groom tears up as bride walks down the aisle

Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire's wedding was stuff of dreams! The two lovebirds tied the knot in the presence of their family and close friends on Wednesday, December 11. In a joint Instagram post, they shared the first official wedding pictures. Shane Gregoire got emotional when he saw his lady love walking down the wedding aisle. (Also read: Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah makes stunning entry as a bride. Catch Khushi Kapoor as part of the bride squad) Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire shared the wedding pictures on Instagram.

Aaliyah and Shane's wedding pictures

In the first picture, Aaliyah and Shane shared a kiss in their wedding attire. The second picture saw Aaliyah walk down the aisle with her squad of bridesmaids, which included actor Khushi Kapoor. Aaliyah chose a light pink lehenga for her special day, and walked towards the mandap under a traditional phoolon ki chadar.

In another picture, Shane was seen getting emotional as he looked at Aaliyah making her entrace towards the mandap. The last picture had the lovebirds smiling at each other during the ceremony. Their caption read, “Now and forever.”

Reacting to the pictures, Janhvi Kapoor commented, “Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️” Ananya Panday wrote, "Congratulations cuties ❤️❤️❤️" Guneet Monga wrote, “All the love and blessings always.”

More details

Aaliyah and Shane have been sharing adorable pictures from their pre-wedding festivities in the last few days. For the mehendi, Aaliyah chose to do the design of her pets (Cosmo and Kai). On the other hand, Shane opted for a simple design with Aaliyah’s name encased in a heart on one palm and tiny depictions of a cat and a dog on the other.

Aaliyah Kashyap is a social media influencer who promotes different labels through her social media accounts and creates videos on her YouTube channel. She met Shane on a dating app and the two have been dating for quite some time.

The couple got engaged in Mumbai last year. They shared the news on Instagram in May 2023. He proposed to her in Bali.