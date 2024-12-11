Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah makes stunning entry as a bride. Catch Khushi Kapoor as part of the bride squad

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Shane Gregoire on December 11. The first look of Aaliyah as a bride is out! Aaliyah chose a light pink wedding outfit for her special day. An inside video from the wedding has now surfaced on social media, where the bride is seen making a picture-perfect entry along with her squad of bridesmaids. (Also read: Anurag Kashyap on daughter Aaliyah’s wedding: ‘Chaar din se hosh nahi hai’) Aaliyah Kashyap stunned in a pink lehenga as a bride.

Aaliyah's bridal entry

In the video, which was shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Aaliyah was seen making a stunning entry as a bride. She walked towards the mandap under a traditional phoolon ki chadar which was held by her bride squad. It included actor Khushi Kapoor who looked gorgeous in a light sea-green lehenga.

Anurag’s former wife and actor Kalki Koechlin was also seen arriving at the venue.

Pre-wedding festivities and fun

Aaliyah and Shane have been sharing adorable pictures from their pre-wedding festivities in the last few days. For the mehendi, Aaliyah chose to do the design of her pets (Cosmo and Kai). On the other hand, Shane opted for a simple design with Aaliyah’s name encased in a heart on one palm and tiny depictions of a cat and a dog on the other.

Earlier, Anurag Kashyap shared a picture from his daughter's haldi ceremony. In the picture, Aaliyah was seen wrapped in Shane's arms, as their friends gathered around, all of them perfectly colour coordinated in traditional yellow attires. Aaliyah later posted a series of photos on Instagram stories having fun with Shane Gregoire in their haldi ceremony.

Aaliyah Kashyap is a social media influencer who promotes different labels through her social media accounts and creates videos on her YouTube channel. She met Shane on a dating app and the two have been dating for quite some time.

The couple got engaged in Mumbai last year. They shared the news on Instagram in May 2023. He proposed to her in Bali.