Anurag Kashyap on daughter Aaliyah’s wedding: ‘Chaar din se hosh nahi hai’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is on cloud nine as his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap gears up to marry her boyfriend Shane Gregoire. The proud father couldn't help but express his excitement, albeit with a dash of humour. Also read: Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire's engagement: Proud dad Anurag Kashyap twins with the bride and son-in-law. Pics Aaliyah Kashyap is getting engaged to her boyfriend in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Anurag Kashyap over the moon

Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap is getting engaged to Shane Gregoire in Mumbai on Tuesday. The paparazzi captured Anurag entering the venue minutes before the couple.

The filmmaker's joy was palpable. The filmmaker was seen enjoying a candid moment with the photographers stationed outside the venue. When the photographers asked him to pose in front of the venue, he joked, “Abe yaar, Hosh nahi hai mereko chaar din se (I am not in my senses for the past four days),” he quipped.

For the celebrations, Anurag opted for a parrot green embroidered kurta which featured an open bandhgala collar, with button closures on the neckline, full-length sleeves, and a tailored fit. He paired it with a full-sleeved jacket featuring an open front, gilded gold buttons, and a front pocket. He completed the look with matching silk pants, black dress shoes, and sunglasses.

Other guests

Anurag’s former wife and actor Kalki Koechlin was seen arriving at the venue. She looked elegant in a green lehenga. Aaliyah’s best friend and actor Khushi Kapoor was also seen arriving at the venue, decked up in her ethnic best. Her rumoured boyfriend and Jigra actor Vedang Raina also attended the celebrations. Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali also joined the merriment with his family.

About the couple

Aaliyah Kashyap is a social media influencer who promotes different labels through her social media accounts and creates videos on her YouTube channel. She met Shane on a dating app and the two have been dating for quite some time.

The couple got engaged in Mumbai last year. They shared the news on Instagram in May 2023. He proposed to her in Bali. Sharing the moment with her virtual family, she wrote, “To my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my FIANCÉ! you are the love of my life. thank you for showing me what real & unconditional love feels like. saying yes to you was the easiest thing i’ve ever done & i can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love. I love you forever & always Fiancé”.