Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire's engagement: Proud dad Anurag Kashyap twins with the bride and son-in-law. Pics

After a dazzling cocktail night, Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, and her fiancé, Shane Gregoire, continue their wedding festivities. The couple will soon tie the knot. Today, the bride and groom, along with their loved ones, stepped out in Mumbai for their engagement ceremony. Scroll down to check out what they wore. Anurag Kashyap with Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire as the couple enjoy their wedding festivities.

Also Read | Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire's cocktail night: Bride dazzles in red; Khushi Kapoor-Vedang Raina bring the glam

Anurag Kashyap twins with the bride and groom

The paparazzi captured Anurag Kashyap, Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire at the venue today, restaurant Tori. The couple chose green-hued ethnic looks for the special day. The father-of-the-bride twinned with the couple in a stylish traditional ensemble. While Aaliyah wore a lehenga set, her father and fiance chose chic kurta-pyjama sets. Let's decode what they wore.

Anurag Kashyap, Aaliyah Kashyap, and Shane Gregoire get clicked by the paparazzi.

Proud father, Anurag Kashyap

Anurag chose a parrot green embroidered kurta for his daughter's Sangeet ceremony. It features an open bandhgala collar, button closures on the neckline, full-length sleeves, and a tailored fit. He layered it with a full-sleeved jacket featuring an open front, gilded gold buttons, and a front pocket. Matching silk pants, black dress shoes, and sunglasses rounded off the look.

What did the bride and groom-to-be wear?

Aaliyah's lehenga set featured a dark green bralette with shoulder straps, a plunging neckline, a fitted bodice, a colourful polka dot and floral embroidery, and a cropped hem. She paired it with a matching embroidered lehenga skirt decked with gota patti work. A printed dupatta, a half-tied hairdo, an embellished potli bag, a choker necklace, green bangles, gold bracelets, a mang tika, striking bridal glam, and earrings rounded off the look.

As for Shane, he complemented his partner in a dark green floral printed bandhgala jacket, a silk printed kurta, and matching pyjama pants. Tan-coloured Kolhapuri flats brought the look together.