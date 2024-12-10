Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire's cocktail night: Bride dazzles in red; Khushi Kapoor-Vedang Raina bring the glam

Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire kickstarted their pre-wedding festivities recently. The couple and their family hosted a cocktail night on Monday. Anurag Kashyap, Aaliyah's father, was also seen posing with the couple for the paparazzi. Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina attended Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire's cocktail night.

Aaliyah's best friends, including Khushi Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend Vedang Raina, also attended the festivities. The guest list also included Alaya F, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Orry. Here's a look at what the bride and groom-to-be and other guests wore for the cocktail event.

The bride-to-be dazzles in red

Aaliyah wore a stunning red lehenga set for her cocktail night. The ensemble is designed by Arpita Mehta and features a sleeveless blouse, lehenga skirt, and a net dupatta decked with intricate floral embroidery, sequin embellishments, and beaded work. While the blouse has strap sleeves, a plunging neckline, a fitted bodice, and a cropped hem, the skirt has an A-line flare and a gorgeous ghera.

She draped the dupatta on her shoulder like a saree pallu. A diamond necklace, matching earrings, rings, and a red embellished potli bag rounded off the accessories. With her centre-parted tresses left loose and secured with pins on both sides, she chose smokey eyes, winged eyeliner, mauve lips, blushed cheeks, and mascara-coated lashes for the glam.

Meanwhile, Shane complemented Aliyah in a black sherwani featuring a jacket adorned with sequin work, mirror embellishments, and intricate dori embroidery. He wore it with a matching short bandhgala kurta and straight-fit pyjamas.

Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire dressed up for their cocktail night.

What the guests wore

Khushi served Princess vibes in a gold-embellished Tarun Tahiliani lehenga set for her BFF's cocktail night. The lehenga set features a stylish blouse, skirt and a net dupatta draped around her svelte frame. While the choli has full-length sleeves with cut-outs, a plunging neck, a cropped hem, and a fitted bust, the lehenga features a mermaid silhouette. Centre-parted half-tied hairdo, minimal glam, and an embellished clutch rounded off her look.

Vedang complemented Khushi in a matching gold and beige-tone outfit. He chose a heavily embellished sherwani look for his friend's pre-wedding celebrations. The bandhgala jacket features front button closures, full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, and a tailored fit. He styled it with beige tapered-fit pants, brown mojaris, and a watch.

Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Alaya F at the cocktail party.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim wore a striking embellished red sherwani jacket for the cocktail event. He styled it with black pants, a matching shirt, brown suede boots, a clean-shaved look, and a messy hairdo. As for Alaya, she chose a golden satin saree adorned with mirrorwork on the borders. She paired the drape with a mirror-adorned bralette, an embellished mini clutch, a choker necklace, earrings, rings, and stilettos.