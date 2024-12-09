Khushi Kapoor's bridesmaid saree for Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire's Haldi could be yours for…

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap and her fiancé Shane Gregoire's wedding festivities have kickstarted. The couple's Haldi ceremony took place on December 8, attended by Aaliyah's close friends, including Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina. Scroll down to see what Khushi wore for her friend's Haldi. Khushi Kapoor attended Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire's Haldi ceremony.

The perfect bridesmaid outfit for Haldi

Khushi Kapoor shared pictures from the celebrations on Instagram with the caption, “Haldi morning🔆🌼💛.” The post shows her dressed in a bridesmaid-ready gorgeous yellow pre-draped saree and a backless blouse, applying Haldi to the soon-to-be-married couple with her rumoured boyfriend Vedang Raina, a cute video of Aaliyah and Shane kissing, and clicking pictures with the bride.

If you soon turn bridesmaid for your best friend's upcoming wedding, Khushi's outfit should be in your closet. We found its price. Let's find out how much it will cost you.

What is the price of Khushi's saree?

The yellow printed saree is from the shelves of the designer clothing label Drishti & Zahabia. It is called the Yellow Dupion Silk Pre-draped Saree With Blouse. It is worth ₹23,300.

More about Khushi's look

The yellow pre-draped saree is adorned with phool patterns in pink, purple, green and brown shades. She wore the silk saree with a fitted, sleeveless blouse that only added to the magic. It has a halter neckline, matching flower pattern, mirror embellishments, gold embroidery on the neck, a backless silhouette, and dori ties on the back decked with mirror-embellished tassels.

She accessorised the yellow pre-draped look with a dainty bracelet, a gold cuff, matching flower-shaped earrings, and several statement rings worn on both hands. With her hair tied in a messy top knot adorned with colourful flowers, she chose darkened brows, mauve pink lips, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, pink eye shadow, blush-dusted cheeks, a mauve bindi, and glowing skin.