Uorfi Javed gives Bollywood divas a run for their money in this gorgeous apsara core saree look. Pics

Uorfi Javed has never looked more stunning! The internet personality, known for her quirky style and bold and unconventional fashion choices, recently attended a star-studded Fashion Entrepreneur Fund event in Mumbai. For the occasion, she wore a gorgeous saree look with a draping style that embraced the apsara core aesthetic. Uorfi Javed wore the apsara saree look at the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund event.

Uorfi Javed gives Bollywood divas a run for their money

The Banarasi saree Uorfi wore for the event is from the shelves of the Indian label Raw Mango, which has also dressed stars like Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Janvhi Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari and others. Uorfi's saree features delicate check embroidery, shimmering embellishments to add a sheen, and a stretchable pleated pallu featuring faux sheer panels.

Uorfi pleated the saree in a way that the drape hugged her curves and accentuated her petite frame. The pleated pallu acted like a blouse covering her bust, adding a one-shoulder neckline silhouette and showing off her midriff. Meanwhile, the pleats on the front added definition and fluidity to the nine yards. For the accessories, she chose ivory floral headgear, statement earrings, peep-toe block heels, a dainty bracelet, and gold rounded ear studs.

With her hair tied in a sleek, centre-parted bun, she chose darkened brows, mascara-coated eyelashes, smudged black eyeliner, muted brown eye shadow, rouge-tinted cheekbones, highlighter on the contours, and a minimal base. The striking red lip shade added a pop of colour and an oomph factor to the saree.

How did the internet react?

Fans loved Uorfi's apsara moment and flooded the comments section with compliments. While Ananya Panday and Orry hearted the post, Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented, “ Absolutely love.” A fan called Uorfi ‘dream girl’, and another wrote “Beaut” under the post. A user commented, “Her fashion sense>>>>.” Another remarked, “She eats all the Gen-Z Bolly girlies for dessert.” A comment read, “Urfi Javed fashion sense since day 1 📈.”