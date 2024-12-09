Sobhita Dhulipala upholds traditions in gold pattu saree; changes into madhuparkam saree for mangalsutra ceremony
Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's wedding was all about upholding rituals and traditions. The bride wore two traditional sarees. See photos.
Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's wedding was a celebration of rituals, traditions, and love. The bride embraced her Telugu roots by wearing two traditional sarees for her wedding ceremonies. Sobhita shared pictures of both her bridal looks on Instagram.
The gold pattu saree
Sobhita wore a gold pattu saree for the Gowri Puja ceremony during her wedding to Naga Chaitanya. For the uninitiated, pattu is a Tamil word which means silk. In essence, pattu sarees are lustrous silk sarees that originated in the southern part of India. The handloom sarees are known for standing the test of time and are often heirloom pieces passed down in families.
Meanwhile, Gowri Puja takes place before the wedding, at the bride's house, attended by her loved ones. During this ceremony, the bride wears a saree decorated with fine gold jewellery, including an intricate haaram (necklaces), vaddanam (kamar bandh), vanki (ring), jada billalu (hair jewels), jhumke, nath, kadhas, and maang tika. Sobhita also wore all these traditional jewellery pieces for her ceremony.
Another highlight of her bridal look was the minimal alta Sobhita chose to apply on her hands and her feet. Lastly, with her hair tied in a centre-parted braid adorned with gajra, she chose winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-coated eyes, muted brown eye shadow, feathered eyes, rouged cheeks, traditional bindi, and feathered brows.
The madhuparkam saree
After the Gowri Puja, Telugu brides switch to a white and red saree called madhuparkam. Traditionally, it's made of cotton. It's what they wear when the mangalsutra is tied by the groom. Sobhita also wore the traditional red and white cotton saree paired with a half-sleeved matching embroidered blouse. She wore the same traditional jewels, makeup and hairstyle with the second look.
