Sobhita Dhulipala ditches lehenga for Kanjeevaram saree to marry Naga Chaitanya: 6 Bollywood brides who did the same

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot on December 4. The couple married in a beautiful ceremony held at Chay's family's film studio, Annapurna Studios, in Hyderabad. Nagarjuna shared the first pictures of the couple on X. While the groom looked handsome in a traditional white outfit, the bride complemented him in a gold Kanjeevaram silk saree. She ditched the lehenga for the traditional nine yards and looked as elegant as ever. Sobhita Dhulipala to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood brides who wore saree for their wedding.

However, Sobhita isn't the first bride to do this. Many celebrity brides before her have ditched the heavy lehenga for the beauty of the elegant saree. Here's a look at 6 Bollywood brides who preferred the drape for their special day.

Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai wore a gold saree to marry Abhishek Bachchan.

Aishwarya Rai married Abhishek Bachchan in 2007. The bride wore a gorgeous gold Kanjeevaram saree to the wedding, created by the renowned fashion designer Neeta Lulla. The actor wore traditional gold jewellery with her designer silk saree. The jewels blended an authentic traditional South Indian bridal appearance. Reportedly, the saree is considered one of the most expensive bridal looks and is worth ₹75 Lakh.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone wore a gold rust saree to marry Ranveer Singh.

Deepika Padukone wore a bespoke Sabyasachi saree for her Konkani wedding ceremony. The gorgeous red, rust and gold tissue saree is a classic attire and a typical garment worn by a Konkani bride. She accessorised her wedding look with traditional jewellery, including a statement matha patti, layered necklaces and jhumkas in jadau, pearls and emeralds from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry collection.

Alia Bhatt

Alia also chose a saree designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee for her wedding to Ranbir Kapoor. The bride wore an ivory drape with a matching half-sleeved blouse. The hand-dyed ivory organza saree features embroidery done with fine tilla work. She styled the drape with a handwoven tissue veil and gold jewellery by Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery, including a choker, jhumkas, matha patti, and bangles. Every piece features uncut diamonds and hand-strung pearls.

Patralekhaa

Patralekhaa married Rajkummar Rao in a vermillion red saree designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. She chose a red tulle embroidered buti saree paired with an embroidered red veil for her big day. Her bridal veil had Bengali text running across the borders that translated to ‘I offer my heart, completely filled with love, to you’. She accessorised the ensemble with handcrafted gold Sabyasachi jewellery adorned with uncut diamonds, emeralds and pearls.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi married Zaheer Iqbal in a cream-white, chikankari-embroidered saree paired with a half-sleeved blouse. She accessorised the drape with kundan jewellery and pearl accents. For beauty, she chose fresh and muted makeup, nude lips, a micro-bindi, and a slicked-back bun neatly tied with a halo of white roses.

Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam tied the knot with Uri director Aditya Dhar in an intimate ceremony. For her special day, Yami chose a traditional red sari with gold detailing. She paired the drape with a floral motif-adorned blouse and a matching dupatta. She completed her wedding day look with a regal gold choker set, maang tikka and kalire, along with traditional chooda bangles.