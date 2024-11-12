Khushi Kapoor reveals her fitness and beauty secrets: 7 things she does for healthy body, skin and hair

Khushi Kapoor, 24, made her acting debut with The Archies in 2023 and has always stood out as someone who genuinely loves fashion. But in a new interview with Harper's Bazaar India, the actor spoke about how much her life is focused on health and wellness. She listed seven beauty and fitness tips and tricks from her day-to-day routine: Pilates, weight training, hair oiling and spa, moisturising, applying sunscreen and double-cleansing. Also read | Khushi Kapoor turns 24: 6 fashion moments that prove she is the ultimate Gen Z style icon Khushi Kapoor has talked about her skincare and fitness routine. (Instagram/ Khushi Kapoor)

'Fitness boosts my mood'

Asked to share her fitness and beauty regime, Khushi said, “I’m a Pilates enthusiast and do weight training too. Fitness boosts my mood. In terms of beauty, I think because there’s so much happening to my skin and nails during the shoots, I try to do as little as possible in my free time. I regularly oil my hair at night and do hair spas to avoid any kind of heat damage. I moisturise, use a good SPF on my face, and never forget to double cleanse.”

'Fashion is something I’ve always loved'

The actor also touched on the importance of fashion in her life. Asked about gaining recognition for her style, Khushi said, "Fashion is something I’ve always loved and had an interest in. I’ve somehow always gravitated towards dressing a certain way because that’s what makes me feel confident. Like I said, I’ve always been a shy person who’s used to being in the shadows of her family. So, I found comfort and confidence in dressing up a certain way. It would definitely make me feel better to go out and do events and red carpets by myself if I felt confident in what I’m wearing. It’s so cool that people are actually recognising that."