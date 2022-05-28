Beauty tips: Importance of double cleansing, how to wash your face twice, combos

Double cleansing is cleansing your face two times in a row, the first one with an oil based cleanser and the second one with a water based cleanser. Simply put, double cleansing refers to washing your face twice and this process aims to remove the dirt sitting on your skin in the first wash and provide deep cleaning in the second one.

Importance of double cleansing

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sushma Yadav, Dermatologist, Cosmetologist, Hair Transplant Surgeon and Founder of Skinology Centre in Bangalore, revealed, “The benefit of double cleansing is that the first cleanser will break down any makeup, remove dirt and excess oils from the day and clean your skin. The second cleanser will address your particular skin type or concern and must-have ingredients to hydrate, smooth, or exfoliate and treat acne.”

Dr Manasi Shirolikar, Consultant Dermatologist and Founder of Online Consulting Brand drmanasiskin.com, shared, “We can all be a little lazy sometime, and wonder if it truly is important to double cleanse or not - the truth is, yes. It is. Not only does double cleansing remove the dirt, grime et al, the thorough cleansing adds a bit of a glow to the face (as it has removed all the muck from a deeper layer). Due to this deep cleanse of the face, the skincare products you have so dutifully invested in will penetrate better into the skin, thus giving you the full benefits of the ingredients in each of them and it will target your skin concerns better and more effectively. While it is not a compulsion, double cleansing will definitely be a game changer in your skincare routine, so if you haven’t tried it yet, now is your time to do so and see the difference!”

How to wash your face twice?

Dr Manasi Shirolikar highlighted, “Double cleansing helps take off any make up or thick skincare effectively, whilst also ensuring the excess sebum is off your face. The first cleanser aka the oil based cleanser is what usually takes care of this. Always opt for a cleansing oil, or a cleansing balm (that turns into an oil like texture) for your first cleanse.”

She added, “Coming to the second cleanser, your water based cleanser - this is essential to thoroughly wash the oil off your face, thus leaving your face clean and ready for your nighttime skincare routine.”

Double cleansing combos

Dr Sushma Yadav cautioned, “The biggest mistake one makes while double cleansing is that they use chemicals that are too harsh and strip off the natural barrier of the skin. The most crucial thing to consider here is that double cleansing is not the same for every skin type. Double cleansing works best for people with oily and combination skin and it’s not recommended for dry or sensitive skin.”

Since there is something for everyone, she suggested some double cleansing combos for every skin type:

1. For dry skin – First, you can clean up your skin with micellar water followed by a creamy cleanser to add a tint of hydration.

2. For oily skin – You must go for an oil-based formula because sebum dissolves in oil so using an oil-based cleanser can be beneficial. Post that, one can go for any gentle cleaner.

3. For combination skin - Your best bet is nutrient-rich, oil-based cleansers with ceramides, as these can help plump and moisturize your skin. The same is also true if you have normal skin. Post that, a cream-based cleanser can be used.

4. For acne-prone skin - Reach for a gentle cleansing oil when removing your makeup. To keep your skin from breaking out and calm irritation, look for antioxidants and anti-inflammatory ingredients like azelaic acid, glycolic acid etc.

Double cleansing is relaxing and therapeutic to some of us but one must always consult a dermatologist to avoid any disasters.