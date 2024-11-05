Khushi Kapoor turns 24: 6 fashion moments that prove she is the ultimate Gen Z style icon

Khushi Kapoor is ringing in her 24th birthday today, and there's no denying that the Archies star is a true fashion queen. Following in the stylish footsteps of her sister Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi knows exactly how to make heads turn with her flawless style. From breathtaking sarees to edgy bodycon dresses, her wardrobe is a blend of classic and trendy that never misses the mark. On her birthday, let's take a walk down memory lane and check out her most iconic, ultra-stylish moments that prove she's the ultimate Gen Z trendsetter. (Also read: Khushi Kapoor exudes Gen Z vibes in stylish oversized beige pantsuit, leaves bestie Orry and Vedang Raina swooning ) As Khushi Kapoor steps into another year, let’s celebrate her fabulous style journey. (Instagram/@khushikapoor)

Black bodycon gown

Khushi Kapoor looks absolutely breathtaking in a stunning black floor-length gown from Deme Love. The plunging neckline adds a bold touch to her ensemble, while the long sleeves keep it classy. The gown is cinched at the waist, beautifully accentuating her figure, with the fitted skirt flowing gracefully below. She completed the look with a YSL bag, a golden choker necklace, and sleek high heels.

Sequin green ombre saree

Khushi’s saree exudes pure glam as she dons a stunning six yards from the brand Itrh. The ombre green shade is beautifully adorned with sequin embellishments, adding a touch of sparkle. With a matching plunging neckline blouse, a chic Dior bag, and sparkling diamond jewellery, she radiates elegance and charm.

Pearl studded mini dress

Khushi channelled her inner princess in a stunning white mini-dress by Manish Malhotra. The halter neckline, backless design, and mini hemline were beautifully adorned with enchanting pearl embellishments. She completed her glam look with diamond stud earrings, a micro mini bag, and silver stiletto heels.

The Anamika Khanna patchwork ensemble

Khushi dazzled in a floor-length Anamika Khanna dress with structured shoulders and vibrant patchwork patterns. Paired with a blazer featuring contrasting red piping and vintage gold sequins, the look was elevated by a crisp white collared shirt peeking out beneath the dress. Accessorised with gold coin patterned earrings, a choker necklace, glam makeup and her tresses tied in a bun, she looked stunning.

Silver Gaurav Gupta lehenga

Khushi stunned in a shimmering silver lehenga, complemented by a beaded blouse with flowing cape-style sleeves. Her high-waisted, fit-and-flare lehenga featured geometric designs and swirling stones. She finished her ensemble with a multi-layered choker necklace, voluminous waves, and neutral makeup.

Bright pink Manish Malhotra saree

Khushi Kapoor's desi Barbie look in a stunning bright pink saree by Manish Malhotra is a timeless favourite. She draped the sequined saree elegantly, allowing the pallu to cascade beautifully from her shoulder. The ensemble featured an off-shoulder blouse with full sleeves decked in intricate silver sequin embroidery and embellishments. Styled with dazzling diamond jewellery, she radiated sheer glamour.