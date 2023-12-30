Khushi Kapoor exudes Gen Z vibes in stylish oversized beige pantsuit, leaves bestie Orry and Vedang Raina swooning

Khushi Kapoor is a total stunner who can pull off any look to perfection, be it a chic pantsuit or a red carpet-worthy gown. The Archies star, just like her sister Janhvi Kapoor, continues to hit fashion targets like a pro. Her Gen-Z styling sense and charming looks always manage to steal the limelight wherever she goes. Khushi is quite active on social media and her Insta game is pretty strong with her aesthetic feed full of fashion-forward looks proving to be a treasure trove of style inspiration for all her followers. Khushi's latest look is no exception as the actress embraces the boss babe vibe in a stylish oversized pantsuit look. Scroll down to take some fashion notes. (Also read: Khushi Kapoor's steal-worthy Fall look leaves Janhvi Kapoor swooning; actor calls her 'My Mysore Pak'. See pics ) Khushi Kapoor exudes Gen Z vibes in stylish oversized beige pantsuit. All pics(Instagram/@khushi05k)

Khushi Kapoor Stuns in Oversized Pantsuit

On Saturday, Khushi gave her fans a weekend treat as the actress took to Instagram and uploaded a series of glam pictures accompanied by an arrow and white heart emoticon as the caption. Her post quickly went viral on social media, garnering tons of likes and comments from her adoring followers who couldn't stop gushing over her look. Her B-town bestie Orry commented, "Beep (heart emoji)" while her Archies co-star Vedang Raina dropped several heart-eye emoji. Let's take a look at her pictures.

Khushi's outfit consists of a beige oversized blazer featuring a double collar, power shoulders, baggy sleeves and a vertical lining structure all over. Inside, she wore a white crop top that hugged her body perfectly and complemented her oversized look. She paired it with a matching pair of oversized trousers. As for accessories, Khushi kept it chic and styled her look with a pair of gold hoop earrings, silver stacked rings adorning her fingers, a simple bracelet, a brown handbag on her shoulder and a pair of shiny black boots.

Her stunning make-up look features brown eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, mascaraed lashes, darkened brows, contoured cheeks, luminous bronzer and a shade of glossy berry lipstick. She left her lush, blow-dried locks open in the side part, cascading beautifully down her shoulders and perfectly complementing her look.