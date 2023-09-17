Ananya Pandey and Khushi Kapoor's stylish Gen-Z casual outfits serve as weekend fashion inspiration. All pics inside

Ananya Pandey and Khushi Kapoor are two of the most fashionable Gen Z stars of B-town. Ananya is a true style icon and has been proving her fashion prowess with her back-to-back head-turning looks. On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor just like her sister Janhvi Kapoor is no less when it comes to slaying fashion goals. Both Ananya and Khushi are quite active on social media and have millions of followers. Their Insta-diaries are filled with the stylish looks of their daily snippets, providing a treasure trove of fashion inspiration to all their followers. Their latest looks in chic casual outfits are sure to be bookmarked for your next outing. Keep reading to take some style notes. (Also read: Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor serve BFF fashion goals in stylish summer-ready fits: Watch ) Ananya Pandey and Khushi Kapoor elevate Gen-Z fashion with stylish casual looks.(Instagram )

Ananya Pandey and Khushi Kapoor Exude Gen Z Chic in Casual Outfits

Decoding Ananya's stylish holiday look

On Saturday, Ananya gave her followers a weekend treat as she took to Instagram to upload a series of pictures accompanied by a quirky caption, "The Pest in Buda". Her post quickly went viral on social media, garnering more than 400k likes and several comments from fans who could not stop gushing over her. One fan wrote, "What a cutie" while others commented, "Love these pictures". In the post, Ananya can be seen chilling with her group of friends on the streets of Budapest, Hungary. Let's have a look at her pictures.

For her chic casual look, Ananya chose a purple micro-cap sleeve tank top with a quirky floral pattern. She teamed it with a white denim mini-skirt and a pair of white flats. She accessorised her chic look with a blue Louis Vuitton shoulder bag, which perfectly complemented her street-style look. In another look, she wore a white tank top, jeans and an oversized black puffer jacket. Ananya completed her make-up look with nude eyeshadow, mascara-lined lashes, blushed cheeks and a light pink lip colour. With her hair left loose in the centre parting, she looked effortlessly stylish.

Decoding Khushi Kapoor's stunning date night look

On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor went out with her friends over the weekend and the pictures filled her Insta diaries. She uploaded a series of glam pictures with a cloud emoji and the number 9 as the caption. Her post received more than 100k likes and several comments from her bestie, Orry, who can't seem to stop praising her. For her stunning look, Khushi wore a black cropped tank top and teamed it with black flared trousers.

She accessorised with a bright pink shirt with multi-coloured prints to add a pop of colour. Keeping it chic with her accessories, Khushi styled her look with a Dolce & Gabbana statement multicoloured bag, black heels, a sleek silver chain featuring a diamond pendant and hoop earrings. With nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascaraed lashes, contoured cheeks, lots of highlighter, glossy peach lipstick and her hair loose in a centre part, Khushi served up weekend fashion inspiration.