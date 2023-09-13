Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor serve BFF fashion goals in stylish summer-ready fits: Watch

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor are the most stylish Gen-Z BFFs of B-Town. The trio never cease to serve steal-worthy fashion moments with their casual wardrobe. Today, they did the same for a lunch date in Mumbai. The best friends visited a cafe in the bay, and the paparazzi captured them outside the eatery joint. While Suhana and Shanaya looked gorgeous in summer dresses, Ananya went the classic route in a denim skirt and tank top. Scroll through to see what they wore. Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor clicked during an outing in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor go on a lunch date

The paparazzi clicked Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor outside an eatery joint in Mumbai. The three best friends' OOTD (outfit of the day) for the casual outing screamed comfy and stylish elegance. Fans loved their day-out looks and filled the comments section with heart-eye and fire emojis. A fan called Suhana 'gorgeous' in the comments, and another commented, "Ananya looks so pretty'. Read our download on their ensembles below.

Suhana Khan chose a white printed mini dress for the outing. The ensemble features a plunging neckline, puffed half-length sleeves, a cinched midriff, a tiered mini-length skirt, and a form-fitting silhouette. She styled the ensemble with black kitten heels, a white mini tote bag, sunglasses, a dainty necklace, and matching earrings. Lastly, centre-parted open locks, minimal makeup, and glossy nude lip shade gave the finishing touch.

Ananya Panday donned a steal-worthy outfit for the outing with her BFFs. She chose a black tank top featuring a wide U-neckline and a bodycon fitting and styled it with a dark blue-coloured denim skirt with front button closures, a frayed mini-length hem, and a snug silhouette. A black Chanel shoulder bag, sunnies, open locks, a no-makeup look, and white slip-on sandals rounded it off.

Shanaya Kapoor complemented her best friends in a light blue-coloured mini dress featuring noodle straps, a plunging V neckline, a smocked waist, and a pleated mini-length skirt. She glammed up her summer attire with chunky sandals, a mini denim bag, sunnies, a centre-parted messy bun, and a no-makeup look.