Shanaya Kapoor is the Gen-Z fashion icon in these two uber-cool outfits that work for any occasion. All pics inside

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
Jul 14, 2023 05:32 PM IST

Shanaya slipped into two uber-cool outfits for a latest photoshoot. The star turned into a Gen-Z fashion icon in the ensembles that can work for any occasion.

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, has consistently marked her name amongst the best-dressed celebrities. The soon-to-debut actor has been making headlines with her highly covetable looks - shaping future sartorial trends for the Gen-Z. Even her latest photoshoot in two uber-cool and glamorous attires is winning netizens' hearts. Scroll through to check out the pictures and steal styling tips from her.

Shanaya Kapoor is the Gen-Z fashion icon in these two uber-cool outfits. (Instagram)
Shanaya Kapoor is the Gen-Z fashion icon in these two uber-cool outfits. (Instagram)

Shanaya Kapoor is a Gen-Z fashion icon in new photoshoots

Celebrity stylist Priyanka Kapadia took to Instagram to share pictures of Shanaya Kapoor from an ad photoshoot. The posts show Shanaya dressed in two stylish outfits that can help you go from the office to a Friday party without hassle. The first images show Shanaya in a tank top, denim jeans, a pinstriped shirt, and a blazer. She wore a crop shirt, blazer and pants set for the second shoot. Check out both the looks below.

Shanaya Kapoor poses in a stylish outfit for a new photoshoot. (Instagram)
Shanaya Kapoor poses in a stylish outfit for a new photoshoot. (Instagram)

Shanaya wore a printed white tank top, dual-toned (grey and light blue) denim jeans, a light-pink pinstriped shirt, and a grey blazer for the photoshoot. One can wear the blouse and jacket with the tank top and denim jeans to their office meetings and get rid of them for hanging out with girls on the weekend. She styled the ensemble with minimal glam, open locks, dainty earrings, and layered neckpieces.

Shanaya Kapoor drops pictures of herself in a monochrome outfit. (Instagram)
Shanaya Kapoor drops pictures of herself in a monochrome outfit. (Instagram)

Shanaya stunned in a cropped button-up blouse and black baggy straight-leg pants for the second photoshoot. She paired the monochrome set with check-printed light blue-coloured notch-lapel blazer, serving a formal weekday attire Meanwhile, the pant and shirt set is perfect for a Friday night outing. Open locks, minimal makeup, and a sleek gold chain completed the styling.

What do you think of both looks?

