Janhvi Kapoor makes internet go Uff with her viral pics in floral bust cut-out dress, check out its whopping cost inside

Actor Janhvi Kapoor's recent promotional looks for her upcoming film with Varun Dhawan - Bawaal - have been elegant and classic. From sequinned dresses to bodycon midis and sarees, Janhvi has worn all the styles. And her latest look is also creating quite the buzz. The star slipped into a beauteous floral printed midi dress for a promotional photoshoot for the movie. Its whopping price will blow your mind. Keep scrolling to know all the details. Janhvi Kapoor makes internet go Uff with her viral pics in floral bust cut-out dress. (Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor shares Bawaal promotions pictures in a floral midi dress

Janhvi Kapoor shared her pictures in the floral dress on Instagram with the caption, "[Two hearts emoji] Dil se dil tak [Two hearts emoji]." Celebrity stylist Priyanka Kapadia styled her in the glamorous ensemble, Priyanka Borkar did the hairstyling, and Riviera Lynn did the glam. It is from the shelves of the clothing label Magda Butrym. Janhvi glammed up the ensemble with minimal styling, focusing on the glam. You can wear the look by opting for a messy bun and gold accessories to take it up by a notch.

What is the price of Janhvi's dress?

The price of the floral dress Janhvi Kapoor wore for the photoshoot. (magdabutrym.com)

Janhvi Kapoor's floral dress is available on Magda Butrym's official website. It is called Ruched Halter Midi Dress in Cream Floral Print and is from the label's Summer Spring 2023 collection that takes inspiration from the 70s. Adding the look to your closet will cost you ₹85,277 (USD 1038).

Janhvi Kapoor's floral dress decoded

The Magda Butrym sleeveless jersey midi dress features a halter neckline highlighting her decolletage, noodle straps to the ensemble, a bust cut-out detail embellished with 3D flowers, ruched detailing down the centre, a plunging back, and a figure-hugging fit accentuating her enviable frame. The rose pink, blush pink and green colour rose print elevated the ensemble.

Janhvi's fans compliment her in the comments

Janhvi garnered several compliments from her fans. Shanaya Kapoor dropped heart-eye emojis. One fan commented, "Uffffff [flower emoji]." Another wrote, "Absolutely stunning Janhvi." A few others posted heart and fire emojis.