Watch J-Hope sparkle and shine in Louis Vuitton's new Men's Fall-Winter 23 campaign, BTS' ARMY loves new pics and video

BTS member J-Hope, aka Jung Hoseok, is the star of Louis Vuitton's latest Fall-Winter 2023 fashion campaign. Louis Vuitton released pictures and a video for their latest men's clothing line starring J-Hope, the French luxury fashion house's brand ambassador. The Instagram posts show the K-pop star dressed in intricate pieces from the new collection. BTS ARMY, the K-pop supergroup's fans, loved the photoshoot and showered him with compliments. J-Hope sparkles and shines in Louis Vuitton's new Men's Fall-Winter 23 campaign. (Instagram)

J-Hope for Louis Vuitton's Fall-Winter 2023 fashion campaign

Louis Vuitton's official Instagram page posted a video of J-Hope with the caption, "J-hope for Men's Fall-Winter 2023 Collection. Capturing the multifaceted digital communications of the modern era, the House Ambassador lends himself to a mesmerizing campaign video." The clip shows him strutting the ramp in a shimmering embellished grey outfit and a monogram travel bag. Meanwhile, the pictures show the singer-rapper in monotone ensembles decorated in intricate embroidery and LV logo pattern.

J-Hope sparkles and shines in the Louis Vuitton campaign video

The Louis Vuitton Fall-Winter 2023 fashion campaign clip starts with J-Hope, fondly known as Hobi, standing in front of an old-fashioned camera. He wore an all-denim outfit blinged out with silver sequins in the brand's LV monogram. Then, he walks the ramp in a mirrored hallway in a black rhinestone embellished bomber jacket and grey denim pants. He also carried an LV monogram in the clip.

ARMY showers J-Hope with compliments

BTS ARMY took to the comments section to shower J-Hope with compliments. They also praised Louis Vuitton's decision to cast him as their brand ambassador. One user wrote, "The smartest decision made by LV is to include J-Hope, he is the icon of the era." Another wrote, "Jhope x LV = match made in heaven." A fan commented, "Fashion King J-Hope."

J-Hope shines in monotone outfits

The first picture shows J-Hope in a maroon-coloured ensemble featuring a half-sleeve shirt adorned in multi-coloured floral thread embroidery. He styled it with high-waisted baggy pants, leather Opera gloves, a matching bucket hat, a tan shoulder bag, and chunky sneakers.

In the second photo, J-Hope embraced the denim-on-denim look. He wore a denim jacket featuring front zip closures, embroidered LV logo, full-length sleeves, collared neckline, swirl pattern in neutral shades, and a face printed on the front. He wore it with matching pants, chunky sneakers, and a chain over-the-body bag.

J-Hope's military service

Meanwhile, J-Hope was the second BTS member to enlist in the mandatory military enlistment. He is serving as an assistant at the training camp. Jin, the oldest member of BTS, was the first member to enlist in the military.