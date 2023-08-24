Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan's 'Dreamy girl' in floral button-down dress: See her pics from Dream Girl 2 promotions

Ananya Panday's sartorial choices during the promotions of her upcoming film Dream Girl 2 with co-star Ayushmann Khurrana have been making headlines. The actor has been switching silhouettes from ethnic looks to Gen-Z-approved modern outfits during promotional events. Ananya's latest photoshoot shows her in a yellow-coloured floral printed dress. Fans and her BFF Suhana Khan complimented her elegant look in the outfit. Scroll through to check it out. Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan's 'Dreamy girl' in floral button-down dress she wore for Dream Girl 2 promotions(Instagram )

Ananya Panday promotes Dream Girl 2 in a floral printed dress

Ananya Panday shot pictures in the floral printed dress she wore to promote Dream Girl 2 and shared it on Instagram with the caption, "All smiles in Pune because #DreamGirl2 is yours in just two days. Book your tickets now!." The photos show her dressed in a button-down dress from the shelves of the clothing label House Of CB - a Bollywood favourite label worn by stars like Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Nora Fatehi, and more celebs. Celebrity stylist Meagan Concessio styled Ananya in the ensemble.

Suhana Khan compliments Ananya Panday

Ananya's pictures garnered compliments from her followers, including Suhan Khan. "Dreamy girl [angel emoji]," she commented. Ananya's mom, Bhavana Panday, posted several heart-eye emojis. A fan commented, "Gorgeous." Another wrote, "Elegant." A user remarked, "Looking so beautiful & pretty." A few other netizens posted heart and fore emojis to show their love for the pictures.

Decoding Ananya Panday's outfit

Ananya's dress comes in a sunshine yellow shade decked in pretty floral patterns in pink, white and green hues. The sleeveless ensemble features a wide square neckline, gathered details on the bust, front button closures, a fitted midriff highlighting her svelte frame, a pleated flowy skirt, and a form-fitting silhouette.

In the end, Ananya styled the ensemble with a dainty chain, matching earrings, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, glossy berry-hued lip shade, rouged cheeks, beaming highlighter, on-fleek brows, and centre-parted open wavy locks.