The 3 looks Ananya Panday wore to promote Dream Girl 2; beauteous lehenga, cut-out gown to bralette-skirt set. All pics

Ananya Panday is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Dream Girl 2, and her sartorial choices have been nothing less than stunning. The actor and her stylist Meagan Concessio have served back-to-back winning looks, from bodycon dresses to sarees and coordinated outfits. And they aren't holding back. For recent promotional events, Ananya slipped into three different ensembles - a lehenga set, a cut-out bodycon gown, and a bralette and skirt set. The star brought her fashion A-game with the three fits. Scroll through to check them out. All the three looks Ananya Panday wore to promote Dream Girl 2. (Instagram)

Ananya Panday's golden girl moment in a green skirt set

The first look shows Ananya Panday dressed in an Anamika Khanna three-piece Indo-ethnic look, mixing modern and traditional elements. She wore a golden bralette featuring a plunging neckline, front hook closure, and a cropped midriff-baring hem. She wore it with a green silk skirt featuring gathered details on the front, an asymmetric hem, and a heavily embellished belt on the high-rise waist.

Lastly, Ananya layered her ensemble with a matching green organza cover-up decked in heavy gold embroidery and sequin work. Statement bold jhumkis, a chunky bracelet, rings, embellished juttis, shimmery eye shadow, nude lips, feathered brows, rouged cheeks, glowing skin, and centre-parted open locks gave the finishing touch.

Ananya Panday in an ivory lehenga

The second photoshoot shows Ananya in an ivory lehenga set from the shelves of the designer label Sawan Gandhi. The sleeveless bralette features vertical sequin embellishments, a square neckline, a short hem, and a fitted bust. Meanwhile, the lehenga comes decked in mirror work, scalloped lace on the hem, a zari overlay, a sequinned belt, and a pleated ghera. The net dupatta with embroidered borders completed the ensemble.

Ananya accessorised the ensemble with floral diamond earrings, a choker necklace, statement bracelets, and a stylish ring. Lastly, she chose a side-parted sleek bun, berry-toned lips, shimmery pink eyeshadow, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, glowing skin, and a dainty bindi for the glam picks.

Ananya Panday - The Glam Godess

Ananya embraced her glam goddess energy in a midnight blue velvet gown by Alex Perry. She chose a one-shoulder neckline dress featuring a full-length sleeve, a waist cut-out exposing her toned abs, and a figure-snatching silhouette accentuating her svelte frame.

Ananya wore the ensemble with minimal accessories, including hoop earrings, a choker necklace, a bracelet, rings, and high heels. She chose on-fleek brows, winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, glossy berry lip shade, rouged cheeks, beaming highlighter, and a sleek top knot for the glam picks.