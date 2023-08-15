Ananya Panday is a Dream Girl in floral print chiffon saree and bralette blouse as she promotes her film. All pics

Ananya Panday is busy promoting her upcoming film Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. The star has been favouring the six yards for her promotional sartorial choices, giving them a modern update. Her most recent photoshoot shows her dressed in a floral-printed chiffon saree matched with a bralette blouse, serving a fashion win. She posted pictures of the look on Instagram. Scroll through to check it out. Ananya Panday promotes Dream Girl 2 in a floral saree and bralette blouse. (Instagram)

Ananya Panday promotes Dream Girl 2 in a floral saree

On Monday, Ananya Panday shared pictures of herself on Instagram dressed in the floral saree with the caption, "[angel emoji] #DreamGirl2 25th August [white heart emoji]." Celebrity stylist Meagan Concessio styled Ananya in the six yards. The drape is from ace Indian designer Anita Dongre's eponymous label. She styled it with minimal jewels and makeup. If you loved Ananya's ensemble, you can add the look to your collection. It is perfect for workwear, attending lowkey functions at home, or your best friend's Haldi ceremony as the bridesmaid.

Ananya Panday turns into a Dream Girl to promote her film

Ananya Panday's Anita Dongre saree in a peach shade features floral patterns in various shades like orange, pink, green, and pink. The drape has a broad pink-coloured border and beaded tassel embellishments on the pallu's hem. She wore it traditionally with pleats on the front and the pallu draped from the shoulder in a floor-sweeping length.

Ananya matched the saree with a sleeveless peach-coloured bralette blouse featuring broad straps on shoulders, a plunging sweetheart neckline, a cropped midriff-baring hem length, gold taar embroidery, floral print, a deep back, and a fitted bust.

Ananya accessorised the six yards with statement silver bracelets, a matching oxidised silver ring, a beaded choker necklace, and dainty ear cuffs. Lastly, she chose subtle eye shadow, smudged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, a dainty bindi, glossy berry lip shade, rouge on the cheeks, a dewy base, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks. A centre-parted sleek ponytail gave the finishing touch.