Priyanka Chopra wears Malti Marie name necklace, cheers Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers concert in bralette and midi skirt

Priyanka Chopra attended the Day 2 of the Jonas Brothers concert at Yankee Stadium and cheered for her husband, Nick Jonas, and his brothers, Kevin and Joe. Pictures and videos of Priyanka at the show made it to social media, giving her fans a glimpse of her glamorous concert fit. After an all-black ensemble on the first day, Priyanka slipped into a stylish all-white deep-neck bralette and midi skirt set. However, her choker necklace with their daughter's name, Malti Marie, stole the show. Priyanka Chopra supports Nick Jonas at the Jonas Brothers concert wearing a Malti Marie name necklace. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra cheers for Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers Day 2 concert

Fan pages shared pictures and videos of Priyanka Chopra with her mom, Nick Jonas's parents, and the couple's friends enjoying the concert. A few clips showed Priyanka cheering for Nick from backstage, the couple kissing each other, Priyanka greeting her fans at the show, and Nick and her leaving the stadium while holding hands and saying goodbye to fans. The actor's concert fit also captured fans' attention, who complimented her for her sartorial choices on Instagram. Scroll through to read our download on it.

Priyanka Chopra's Jonas Brothers concert outfit with Malti Marie name necklace

Priyanka Chopra wore an all-white two-piece outfit featuring a deep-neck bralette and a midi skirt adorned in intricate cut-out patterns. While the sleeveless blouse features scalloped trims, a plunging neckline showing off her decolletage, a cropped hem exposing her toned midriff, a fitted bust, and a backless design, the skirt has a high-rise waistline, tiered silhouette, embroidered design patterns, scalloped hem, midi length, and a breezy silhouette.

Priyanka accessorised her all-white ensemble with minimal jewels. However, the layered choker necklace with letters of Malti Marie's name stole the show. She also chose bracelets, dainty earrings, a white top handle bag, and heels to complement the outfit. Lastly, centre-parted open locks, bold eye makeup, berry-toned lips, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, rouged cheeks, and a dewy base gave the finishing touch.

What do you think of Priyanka's Day 2 concert outfit?