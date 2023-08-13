Priyanka Chopra with Malti heads for Jonas Brothers concert to support Nick Jonas, wears a white bodycon dress. Watch

Priyanka Chopra got clicked by a fan as she headed for the Yankee Stadium to attend the Jonas Brothers Concert to support her husband, Nick Jonas, with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The pictures show Nick and Priyanka getting inside a vehicle to leave for the venue, as the actor held her daughter in her arms. Priyanka's outfit for the occasion served every tick box in the girl-next-door aesthetic. Scroll through to see all the pictures. Priyanka Chopra with Malti Marie and Nick Jonas clicked before leaving for the Jonas Brothers concert. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra, with Malti Marie, heads for the Jonas Brothers concert

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's fan page shared pictures of Priyanka, Nick and Malti heading to the stadium on their social media page. While Priyanka wore a white bodycon dress for the occasion, Nick looked dapper in a printed shirt, white tank top and grey pants. Priyanka carried her daughter Malti in her arms, and she looked adorable in a check-printed top styled with white bottoms, matching sneakers, sunnies, and dainty earrings. Fans loved Priyanka and Nick's pictures and commented 'Lovely', 'Cute' and 'MM and her mama look adorable'.

Priyanka and Nick's looks decoded

Priyanka's sleeveless white dress features a halter noodle strap neckline, a knit design with crochet patterns, an above-the-ankle hem length, and a fitted silhouette highlighting her frame. She wore it with a printed baseball cap, navy blue sneakers, bracelets, hoop earrings, sunnies, open locks, and minimal glam.

Meanwhile, Nick complemented her in a tropical-printed navy blue shirt featuring notch lapel collars, half sleeves, and an open front. He matched it with dark grey-coloured straight-fitted pants, tinted sunglasses, a sleek watch, sneakers, and his curly hairdo swept back in a side parting.

Another video from the stadium showed Priyanka arriving for the concert with the rest of her family and friends. She looked stunning in a black bralette top featuring monochrome check patterns and a midriff-baring hem. A black cropped leather jacket, bodycon skirt, a necklace, earrings, open locks, and a white shoulder bag rounded off her concert look.