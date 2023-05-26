Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Loved Priyanka Chopra's backless gown for a sizzling magazine cover photoshoot? It is worth a whopping 3 lakh

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
May 26, 2023 09:35 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra wore a sizzling plunging backless gown for a recent magazine cover photoshoot. It is worth a whopping ₹3 lakh.

Actor Priyanka Chopra's style streak continues to solidify her spot as a global fashion icon. Priyanka has been making waves with her magazine photoshoots in the past weeks. Her latest cover shoot for The Zoe Report broke the internet. The star sat down with the publication to talk about her new thriller spy series Citadel, the best fashion advice she has ever received, her family life, and more. Her sartorial picks for the shoot in summer-friendly dresses that nail the season's boldest trends also delighted her followers. But we fell in love with a backless green dress and found all the details to get the look. Scroll through to find out.

Find out the price of Priyanka Chopra's backless gown she wore for a magazine cover photoshoot. (Instagram/@PriyankaChopra)
Priyanka Chopra's backless green dress

Priyanka Chopra slipped into a Michael Kors Collection dress in one of the pictures from the magazine photoshoot. The star shared pictures of her photoshoot with the caption, "POV: You see the beautiful Santa Monica Mountains in Topanga, on a particularly hot day, and everything around was in full bloom (thanks to the crazy rain this year in SoCal) That's the story behind the pictures we shot." Find out how you can get Priyanka's ensemble below.

Priyanka Chopra poses in a backless Michael Kors gown for The Zoe Report cover shoot. (Instagram/@priyankachopra)
What is the price of Priyanka's green ensemble?

The ensemble is called the Cascade Metal Collar Gown and comes in a striking lime green shade. Adding the dress to your wardrobe will cost you 3,40,606. It is perfect for your summer escapades amid white sandy beaches or blue water bodies if you don't mind shelling out the whopping amount.

The price of the backless gown Priyanka Chopra wore for the cover shoot. (bloomingdales.com)
Coming to the details, Priyanka's green ensemble features a relaxed fitting on the bust, waist and hips, a gold-tone metal collar with back chain-clasp closure, sleeveless cut-in shoulders, a pleated draped front, thigh-high slit, a high-low hem, open plunging cowl detail revealing her full back to her bum, and a floor-sweeping design.

Priyanka styled the ensemble with a gold Bulgari serpentine watch and ring. Lastly, centre-parted open wavy locks, feathered brows, subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, fuchsia pink lips, rouged cheekbones, dewy base, and light contouring gave the finishing touch.

