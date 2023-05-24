Priyanka Chopra shares best fashion advice she has ever received, how she burnt high school pictures and her moody style

Actor Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to reveal pictures from her latest cover shoot for The Zoe Report. After being the cover star of 12 international magazines, Priyanka is again on the cover of another publication. In the interview, the star opened up about her early career, how she and her husband, Nick Jonas, make their marriage work, her latest projects, her moody personal style, the best fashion advice she has ever received, and more. Scroll through to read snippets of Priyanka's interview. Priyanka Chopra reveals the best fashion advice she has ever received and details about her personal style. (Instagram/@priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra on her personal style, best fashion advice, and more

Priyanka Chopra is a global star. Apart from her illustrious career in Bollywood and Hollywood, Priyanka's sartorial sense has also catapulted her onto the international stage as a true icon. In a recent interview with The Zoe Report, Priyanka opened up about her personal style and how she is a very moody person who loves being comfortable over anything else. "My style is very individual. I am very moody about my personal style. I will wake up in the morning and decide how I am feeling, and I always like being comfortable," she said.

Priyanka added that she always carries a pair of flats to the red carpet because she likes being comfortable and stylish at the same time. "I always carry a pair of flats or sneakers on the red carpet. I am always that person who is looking to get the most comfortable while being the most fashionable. So my Spanx comes off right after the red carpet is done. I always have one/two options whenever I have a red carpet because I am moody. I might wake up and feel like it's too tight, I can't do it," the actor told the publication.

The actor also shared the best fashion advice she has ever received. She revealed, “Best best best, piece of fashion advice I have ever received, which will be the best piece of fashion advice you will ever receive, is 'Less is more'.”

In the end, Priyanka shared her views on the fashion choices everyone made in the early 2000 and why she burnt many of her high-school pictures. "It was sort of like the early 2000s, and everyone had a bit of this. But everything was highlights and eyeliner and eye shadow and chain dresses and low-waist jeans and thongs showing. Just so much was happening. I kind of may have burnt a lot of my high school pictures because of that reason which now I regret because I was writing my book and I needed pictures. I burnt a lot of them because I was just like 'What were you thinking? So much of everything. Why? So unnecessary'," she said.