Priyanka Chopra drops new pics from Beyoncé's concert in sizzling black look, thanks Nick Jonas for 'memorable night'

Beyoncé is currently on her Renaissance World Tour, and Priyanka Chopra attended the London edition of her concert. Priyanka's singer husband, Nick Jonas, gifted her with the 'memorable night'. The star took to Instagram today to share snippets from the remarkable show - which she attended with her 'main girls', Madhu Chopra and Tamanna Dutt. Priyanka's wild hairdo and stunning black look for the concert stole the show. Keep scrolling to see her post. Priyanka Chopra attends Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour London concert with her family. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra attends the Beyoncé concert

Priyanka Chopra posted pictures and videos from Beyoncé's concert on Instagram with the caption, "'I dream it, I work hard. I grind 'til I own it, I twirl on them haters' - Beyoncé. Damn! What a woman and what a night. With my main girls @tam2cul @drmadhuakhourichopra. So glad you could finally see it @neeshnation. #blueivy was amazing dancers. Thank you #JayZ and Queen @beyonce for the incredible hospitality. Thank you @nickjonas for the most memorable night! Love you baby." It features pictures of Priyanka with her family and friends, a video of Blue Ivy dancing with the backup dancers, and a photo of Beyoncé. Check it out below.

Priyanka chose a sizzling black ensemble for the concert, featuring a cropped blouse and a midi-length skirt. While the top has a plunging V neckline, quarter-length sleeves, a gathered design on the front, a ribbon tie, a midriff-baring hem, and a fitted bust, the skirt comes with a similar gathered ribbon tie detail, a thigh-high slit on the front, and a bodycon silhouette.

Priyanka accessorised the ensemble with strappy multi-coloured pumps, a gold layered choker necklace, matching bracelets, and statement rings. In the end, Priyanka chose bold red lip shade, subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, rouged cheeks, a dewy base, and a hint of highlighter. Side-parted voluminous wavy open locks gave the finishing touch to her concert look.