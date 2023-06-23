Priyanka Chopra stuns in gorgeous white suit as she and Nick Jonas make Malti try her first fascinator for Royal Ascot

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer-actor husband, Nick Jonas, often share adorable moments with their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, on Instagram. Priyanka posted another unmissable moment with Malti and Nick, and this time it features the couple making their daughter try her first fascinator for attending the Royal Ascot. Moreover, Priyanka's pretty suit set caught our attention. Scroll ahead to see the family's latest photo. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make Malti try her first fascinator for Royal Ascot. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' cute moment with Malti

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories to share a picture featuring herself, Nick Jonas and Malti. It showed the Desi Girl carrying her daughter in her arms as Nick helped her wear her first fascinator - a formal decorative headpiece worn as an alternative to the hat. "First fascinator. Read for Ascot MM?" Priyanka captioned the image. The family twinned in all-white looks for the click. While Priyanka wore a white suit set, Nick complemented her in a linen shirt and pants, and Malti looked adorable in a dress, floral sandals, and a fascinator.

Priyanka Chopra's Desi Girl look decoded

Priyanka served her fans with a Desi Girl moment in the white suit, perfect for a summer day. It is from the shelves of the designer label Pooja Rajpal Jaggi. It features a cotton kurta with full-length sleeves, a relaxed fitting, and floral cut-outs. She styled it with a matching embroidered cotton dupatta and straight-fit pants.

Priyanka accessorised the ensemble with gold statement earrings from the archival collection of the label Isharya and rings. Lastly, a messy hairdo and no-makeup look gave the ethnic look a finishing touch.

Fans loved Priyanka's family photo

Priyanka and Nick's fans loved their new picture with Malti and took to social media to share their excitement. One fan wrote, "Aww they are twining." Another commented, "Aww Princess MM got her first fascinator." A user remarked, "She's a Royal now." Another user said, "MM is super cute just like her parents."