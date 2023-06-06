Loved Priyanka Chopra's black crop top and thigh-slit skirt for Beyoncé's London concert? Here's what it costs

Actor Priyanka Chopra attended Beyoncé's London concert last week. The singer is currently on her Renaissance World Tour, and Priyanka attended with her mother and best friend. The actor shared several snippets of herself having a blast at the event, dressed in a stylish black cropped top and a thigh-high slit skirt. If you loved Priyanka's look for the concert and want to include it in your wardrobe, we have found where you can find the exact attire. Scroll through to know all the details. Priyanka Chopra wore a black crop top and thigh-slit skirt for Beyoncé's London concert. (Instagram)

(Also Read | When Priyanka Chopra wore an actual wedding dress on Cannes Film Festival red carpet with Nick Jonas)

What is the price of Priyanka Chopra's ensemble for Beyoncé's concert?

Priyanka Chopra's black two-piece outfit is from the shelves of the designer label Emilio Pucci. While the blouse is called Iride-Print Crop Top, the bottoms are named Iride-Print Gathered Skirt. Adding the skirt will cost you ₹55,334 (USD 670), and the top is worth ₹47,076 (USD 570). The set costs ₹1,02,410.

The price of the outfit Priyanka Chopra wore to Beyoncé's London concert. (pucci.com)

How Priyanka styled the ensemble?

Priyanka accessorised the stellar look with minimal jewels, including a layered gold choker necklace and rings and a Lee Girandole Print stilettos from the same label. A side-parted open voluminous hairdo, red hot lip shade, feathered brows, rouged cheeks, and a dewy base rounded off Priyanka's concert look.

Coming to the design elements, the black-coloured outfit comes with a decorative design, including intertwined fish charms and colourful printed ties.

While the top features a cropped asymmetric hem, a form-fitting silhouette, adjustable drawstring gathering at the front, a plunge V neckline, and quarter-length sleeves, the skirt has a high-rise waist, an asymmetric hem, gathered design, a side thigh-high split, and slim fitting.

Meanwhile, Priyanka thanked her husband, Nick Jonas, for giving her the most 'memorable night'. She also thanked Beyoncé and Jay-Z for their hospitality and praised Blue Ivy for giving an 'amazing' performance with her mom.