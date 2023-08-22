Stray Kids' Felix is Louis Vuitton's new House Ambassador; creative director Nicolas Ghesquière says 'I love his energy'

Felix, a member of the K-Pop group Stray Kids, was just announced as the House Ambassador for Louis Vuitton. The official Instagram account of the house of Louis Vuitton posted the news with a stunning picture of the South Korean rapper and singer dressed from head-to-toe in Louis Vuitton. The announcement excited STAYs, who took to the Internet to rejoice and dropped compliments on Felix's latest photoshoot. Scroll through to check out the news. Stray Kids' Felix is Louis Vuitton's latest House Ambassador. (Instagram)

Felix announced as Louis Vuitton's House Ambassador

The Instagram account of the French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton posted the news of Stray Kids' Felix's addition to the label as Global House Ambassador with the caption, "Felix for Louis Vuitton. The Maison and @NicolasGhesquiere are pleased to welcome @yong.lixx, the celebrated South Korean vocalist-rapper-dancer and @realstraykids' band member, as a House Ambassador." The post also featured a statement by Louis Vuitton's women's creative director Nicolas Ghesquière, who shared his excitement.

Nicolas Ghesquière said, "I am thrilled that Felix is joining Louis Vuitton. I met him when I presented my Pre-Fall 2023 Collection in Seoul and it instantly clicked between us. He is really talented - I love his energy, his unique personality, and his audacious sense of style." Ghesquière showcased his Pre-Fall collection last April on the Jamsugyo Bridge spanning the Hangang River in Seoul, South Korea.

Meanwhile, the photoshoot shows Felix dressed in a black leather jacket from Louis Vuitton featuring exaggerated raised collars, full-length sleeves, zip closure, an open front, and a relaxed silhouette. He styled it with a white crewneck T-shirt tucked inside his pants. An ear stud, a statement silver bracelet, an OTT gold buckle belt, and a messy hairdo gave the finishing touch.

About Stray Kids' Felix

Born in Australia, Felix is part of the eight-member group Stray Kids, created by JYP Entertainment. Felix is a rapper, singer, songwriter and dancer.