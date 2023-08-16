What Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor wore to celebrate Independence Day as servers at a Mumbai restaurant

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and the rest of the cast of The Archies celebrated Independence Day by visiting a restaurant in Mumbai and volunteering as servers for the day at the eatery joint. Pictures and videos from the event made it to social media and showed Suhana and Khushi posing with Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, and Dot. The cast wore traditional outfits for the occasion. However, Suhana and Khushi's outfits stole the show. Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and the cast of The Archies celebrate Independence Day. (Instagram)

What Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor wore for Independence Day celebrations

Suhana Khan chose an all-white traditional look for visiting the restaurant in Mumbai on Independence Day. Suhana's ensemble features a Chikankari kurti with noodle straps, a wide U neckline flaunting her decolletage, intricate embroidery elevating the all-white look, side slits, a long hem length, and a figure-hugging silhouette. She wore it over matching churidar pyjamas in white shade. A white chiffon dupatta draped on the shoulder completed the ensemble.

Suhana accessorised the ethnic look with minimal jewellery, including silver bangles, a dainty bracelet, silver jhumkis, and matching heels. Lastly, she chose winged eyeliner, a dainty bindi, glossy pink lip shade, rouged cheekbones, glowing skin, feathered brows, and mascara on the lashes for the glam picks. A centre-parted open hairdo gave the finishing touch.

Khushi Kapoor, on the other hand, wore a mauve pink-coloured suit set for the celebrations. Her outfit features a kurta featuring a round neck with a front slit, full-length billowy sleeves, faux button embellishments on the neckline, a short hem length, side slits, and cut-out embroidery done in intricate patterns.

Khushi wore the kurta with matching linen pants featuring an ankle-high hem, slits, button embellishments, and a straight-leg fitting. She accessorised the ensemble with minimal jewels, including a sleek bracelet, statement rings, and a dainty chain with a pendant. Lastly, centre-parted open wavy locks, glossy nude lip shade, rouged cheekbones, feathered brows, subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, and glowing skin rounded it off.