Alia Bhatt has become the talk of the internet because of how she applies her lipstick. Yes, you read that right! If you are a makeup enthusiast or have ever used lip shades, you would know the most common or original way is to swipe the lipstick across your lips to add colour. However, Alia shared in a Vogue Beauty Secrets interview that she likes to move her mouth across the lipstick instead of moving the lip shade across her mouth. Scroll through to check out how she applies it. Alia Bhatt shares the weird way she applies her lipstick and why Ranbir Kapoor tell her to wipe it off. (Instagram)

Alia Bhatt's weird way of applying lipstick

Alia Bhatt's lipstick tutorial was part of a video where she shared the guide to achieving her go-to natural and foundation-free full-face makeup. The part where she applies the lipstick shows Alia talking about the lip shade she is obsessed with, which she also wore to her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. "The way I apply my lipstick is not considered [normal]. It's a bit weird," says Alia. Then, she shows viewers how she does it - Alia takes the lipstick and moves her mouth across it to apply colour to her lips. Then, she rubs it off for a muted colour to her lips. Watch it below.

Alia shares the reason why she rubs off her lipstick and the Ranbir Kapoor connection

After applying the lipstick, Alia Bhatt says, "The reason I do this, I'll tell you why is because a lot of time after eating I touch up my lipstick, I don't know, I think something about moving the lipstick across my mouth is just way more tedious as opposed to moving my mouth across the lipstick."

Alia added, "I thought, that was just something that I worked out for myself and then, I rub it off. Because one thing my husband [when he wasn't my husband when he was my boyfriend as well] says when we used to go out at night, he used to say 'Wipe that [lipstick] off. Wipe that off'. Because he loves the natural colour of my lip."

What do you think of the way Alia Bhatt applies her lipstick?

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt recently made her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She was also a part of Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and others.