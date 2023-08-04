Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, hosted her engagement bash with fiancé Shane Gregoire in Mumbai last night. The party was an intimate affair, with several Bollywood celebrities in attendance. The guest list included stars like Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari, Alaya F, Lisa Mishra, Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan, Agastya Nanda, Imtiaz Ali, and others. All the celebs attended the bash in stunning ethnic looks. Scroll through to check out what the best-dressed stars wore to the engagement bash. Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan attend Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah's engagement bash. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Who wore what to Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire's engagement bash

Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah and her fiancé Shane colour-coordinated their outfits for the star-studded engagement ceremony and wore light mint-green-coloured traditional looks. They served the perfect summer wedding look for the special day. While Aaliyah chose a beauteous floral-embroidered lehenga set, Shane complemented her in an embroidered kurta, cream silk pants, and a floral printed open bandhgala jacket. Alia styled the ensemble with a floral-embroidered top handle bag, bangles, a sleek bracelet, a choker necklace, mang tika, centre-parted open locks, winged eyeliner, mauve lip shade, rouged cheeks, and a dewy base.

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan attended her friend Aaliyah's engagement in a beauteous traditional look. She wore a midnight blue chiffon saree embroidered with tassel embellishments on the trims and intricate sequin and beaded work on the borders in a floral pattern. She wore the six yards traditionally, pleating the pallu on the shoulder. A sleeveless sequinned blouse, holographic strapped sandals, gold jhumkis, a mini clutch, dainty bindi, mauve lips, matching eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, subtle eye shadow, feathered brows, highlighted rouged cheeks, and dewy base rounded it off.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor attended Aaliyah and Shane's engagement party in a pink-coloured saree embellished with mirror-adorned gota patti and sequin work. She wore the six yards traditionally with pleats on the front and pallu placed elegantly on the shoulder. She styled the saree with a matching sleeveless gold blouse featuring sequin work, a backless design, and a beaded tassel embellished dori on the back. An embellished gold potli, red lip shade, subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, a sleek bracelet, bangles, block heels, floral choker necklace, and open wavy locks gave the finishing touch.

Kalki Koechlin

Anurag Kashyap's ex-wife, Kalki Koechlin, attended Aaliyah's engagement ceremony with her boyfriend, Guy Hershberg, and their daughter Sappho. Kalki looked elegant in a floral embroidered mint green saree and a backless halter-neck beaded blouse. She styled the ensemble with dainty gold hoop earrings, a messy bun, and minimal makeup. Guy complemented her in a grey suit, black crew-neck T-shirt, and tan-coloured sandals.

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan looked dapper at Aaliyah's engagement party in a traditional monochrome fit featuring a white open-neck shirt, a black bandhgala jacket with a front button-up design, and white skinny-fit pants. He styled the ensemble with tan-coloured suede shoes, a messy hairdo, and a clean-shaved look.

Palak Tiwari

Palak Tiwari made a sizzling entry at Aaliyah's engagement ceremony in a beige-coloured chiffon saree adorned in shimmering sequin and feather embellishments. She styled it with a gold bralette blouse featuring noodle halter straps, a backless design, a risque plunging neckline, a fitted bust, and heavy sequin embellishments. Open wavy locks, earrings, bracelets, striking glam, and high heels gave the finishing touch.

Alaya F

Alaya F brought a spring floral aesthetic to Aaliyah Kashyap's engagement ceremony in Mumbai, dressed in a cream-coloured bralette and lehenga set adorned in multi-coloured floral patterns. While the sleeveless blouse features a plunging neckline and cropped hem, the lehenga has a layered ghera and an A-line silhouette. She completed the styling with an organza dupatta, open locks, minimal glam picks, rings, and jhumkis.