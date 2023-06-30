Suhana Khan is like a summer breeze in off-shoulder white mini dress, BFFs Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Nanda react

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, will soon debut in Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. However, Suhana has already made her mark online with her impeccable and Gen-Z-approved sartorial choices. Her 3.9 million followers ardently wait for her updates on social media. Recently, Suhana delighted them with another photoshoot of herself, looking like a summer breeze in an off-shoulder white mini-dress. Scroll through to see Suhana's photos and how the internet reacted to her post, including BFFs Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Nanda. Suhana Khan shares her latest photoshoot on Instagram. (Instagram)

Suhana Khan's latest Instagram post

Photographer Sasha Jairam took to Instagram to share pictures of Suhana Khan from a photoshoot with a sun emoji as the caption. The pictures show Suhana serving sultry poses for the camera, dressed in an off-shoulder ensemble. Celebrity stylist Mohit Rai styled Suhana in the pearly-white-coloured mini-length dress, and Riddhima Sharma and Marce Pedrozo did the makeup and hair. See the post below.

Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Nanda react to Suhana Khan's post

Suhana's photoshoot garnered love from her Instagram followers, including Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Nanda. While Shanaya commented, "Wow [heart eye emojis]," Navya Nanda dropped an angel and a heart emoticon. Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey reacted by posting fire, star-eye and heart emojis. A fan commented, "@iamsrk @gaurikhan You have a beautiful and cute daughter Masha Allah." Another wrote, “Stunnnnnning!!! @suhanakhan2 [fire emojis].”

Suhana Khan's white mini dress decoded

Suhana Khan's white mini dress features ruffle adornments on the neckline, sleeves, torso, and hem, giving a dreamy vibe to her ensemble. The plunging off-shoulder neckline, figure-hugging silhouette, and mini length elevated the oomph factor by a notch.

Suhana ditched all accessories with the dress and styled the dreamy look with hoop gold earrings, French manicure, centre-parted open wavy locks, sleek eyeliner, subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, glossy mauve lip shade, rouged cheekbones, beaming highlighter, and light contouring.