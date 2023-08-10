Khushi Kapoor in see-through saree and bustier shows how every bridesmaid should dress. It costs a whopping 2 lakh

Khushi Kapoor has gained the up-and-coming Gen-Z fashionista title because of her classy, trendy, easy-to-wear sartorial choices. Moreover, her off-duty style is often compared to supermodels Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner. However, when it comes to ethnic wear, Khushi brings her own Gen-Z persona and mixes it with yesteryear glam to create a must-have and swoon-worthy fashion moment. Case in point - her latest photoshoot in a see-through pre-draped saree and bustier blouse. Khushi Kapoor wears a see-through saree and bustier blouse for a new photoshoot. (Instagram)

Khushi Kapoor draped in saree and bustier blouse for latest photoshoot

Khushi Kapoor and celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri shared snippets from the photoshoot on Instagram. Tanya shared a video and pictures of the soon-to-debut actor and captioned them, "@khushi05k bringing Desi Barbie to life," and "Draped in Glamour and Grace." The posts show Khushi dressed in a see-through hand-embroidered saree and a bustier blouse in an ice-blue shade. It is from the shelves of designer Ritika Mirchandani's eponymous label. Check out the photoshoot below.

What is the price of Khushi Kapoor's saree and blouse?

The price of the saree and bustier Khushi Kapoor wore for the photoshoot. (ritikamirchandani.com)

Khushi Kapoor's ice-blue metallic wave saree and bustier is called Aiyla Ice-Blue and Silver Wave Lehenga Saree with Abstract Blouse. It is available on Ritika Mirchandani's website. The ensemble comes at a whopping cost of ₹2,29,000.

Khushi Kapoor's saree look decoded

Khushi's see-through pre-draped lehenga-style saree features intricate hand-embroidered threadwork, metallic embellishments, a see-through silhouette, scalloped borders, pleats on the front, and the pallu draped on the shoulder in neat folds.

Khushi wore the six yards with a statement-making sleeveless bustier blouse. The short choli features broad shoulder straps, hand-embroidered designs, a plunging V neckline accentuating her decolletage, an asymmetric hem exposing her toned midriff, and a fitted silhouette.

Khushi chose minimal accessories to glam up the modern yet traditional look, including sleek bracelets, a dainty necklace, shimmering ear studs, and high heels. Lastly, she chose feathered brows, subtle eye shadow, glossy mauve lip shade, glowing rouged skin, highlighter, and mascara on the lashes. Centre-parted open wavy locks gave the finishing touch.